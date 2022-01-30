The recipients of communications at the command and control center, in Dubai Police, play a vital role in saving people’s lives and providing them with assistance behind the scenes, as they are a link between the public and those providing vital emergency services, such as ambulance and police, which requires them to act quickly and have the ability to to manage the dialogue.

The center received more than five million emergency calls to the 999 number last year, and responded to more than 99.6% of them.

The Director of the General Department of Operations, Major General Kamel Butti Al-Suwaidi, said that receiving communications is a humanitarian mission, “receiving the call in a timely manner is the first step to provide the necessary assistance, and the delay in responding to it leads to a delay in the arrival of the police patrol to the scene of the accident, which may lead to an exacerbation of the situation.” The condition of the injured or his death.” It is also “a task that requires a lot of tact, patience and good behavior in receiving calls from members of the public to report accidents, because accurate description of the scene of the accident facilitates the process of the police patrol arriving at the site in the least time and quickly dealing with the case.”

Al-Suwaidi added that the recipients of communications are trained to receive calls and deal with emergency cases, and they are also trained to deal with children’s calls, including cases of tampering with the home phone as a result of the absence of a supervisor, noting that the importance of the command and control center is that it allows placing the capabilities of the police force in Its right place at the right time, with the aim of achieving the best achievement in security and safety and enhancing the speed of response to emergency situations, which is one of the main indicators of the Dubai Police General Command through the use of the latest systems and technologies, such as GPS reporting systems and artificial intelligence systems. Such as the smart security prediction system, big data analysis to redistribute patrols and focus on areas where emergency communications are frequent, in addition to forward-looking projects that enhance the achieved results.

In turn, the Director of the Command and Control Center Department, Colonel Turki bin Faris, stressed the importance of the vital role played by the recipients of communications, as they represent a link between the public and the entities that provide them with services, pointing out that the center received more than five million calls last year, achieving a response rate of 99.6 %, which confirms the volume of work they do, as each of them receives between 150 and 400 calls per day. The official of the categories in the administration of the center, Major Muhammad Aziz, said that a person made a call in the middle of the night, stating that his wife had left the house because of a family problem, and he did not know where she had gone. He confirmed that he tried to contact her several times and she did not respond, so the center called his wife and was able to calm her down and persuade her to return home, and calmly solve the family problem.

One of the recipients of the calls, Staff Sgt. Ismail Al-Saadi, said that a child called the operating room stating that he was alone at home, and expressing concern about his mother’s delay in returning to him.

He stressed that he did not have enough credit to contact her, asking the Dubai Police to contact his mother and check on her.

Al-Saadi continued: “We immediately called his mother, and asked her to contact her son and check on him and reassure him. She thanked the Dubai Police for their attention and kind gesture.

Corporal Ahmed Mohamed Salem, who has been managing the center for 15 years, stated that he once received a call from an Asian person intending to commit suicide, so he negotiated with him and was able to calm him gradually, and he learned from him that he thought about suicide due to family disputes, so he suggested solutions that helped him face his problems . The Command and Control Center received a call from an Asian woman, but the call was suddenly cut off before the woman finished speaking.

The recipient suggested that someone forcibly pulled the phone from her hand and hung up.

After several attempts to call on the same phone, someone answered the call, and reported that everything was fine and there was no problem. The recipient of the communication asked to speak to the woman who asked for help to check on her, and to make sure that she was not harmed. Another woman responded, pretending to be the woman in question, but the acumen of the recipient of the communication and his sense of security revealed a change in the tone of the voice, and he insisted that the spokeswoman is not the same woman who asked for help. And he insisted on talking to the woman concerned until they responded to his request and was able to talk to her, and when the security patrol arrived at the place, it became clear that there was a problem between the woman and her husband, and the necessary action was taken.



