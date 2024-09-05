Francesco Bagnaia of the Ducati Lenovo team, second in the riders’ championship, participated in the press conference on Thursday of the San Marino Grand Prix, the thirteenth round of the 2024 MotoGP world calendar. Below are his statements.

Post Aragon

“To begin with I want to apologize for the very strong words said about Alex Marquez in the post-race interviews. I was very angry, I didn’t mean to say he dropped me on purpose. His defense was aggressive, as is normal in a fight for the podium. I feel the same way about the accident, but I apologize to Alex. I’m not 100%, I feel pain in my shoulder, collarbone and neck. We’ll see if we can be at our best. I’ll be ready.”

Comparison with Alex Marquez

“Sometimes anger makes you say things you don’t mean. He came to apologize and she closed herself there. We have two different points of view. We had the same ambition at the wrong time.”

The physical conditions

“Every weekend is important when you are fighting for the world championship. We lost a lot of points in Aragon, I will try to do my best. If it is possible to recover points, I will give my best. My condition is not the best, I don’t feel I can move my body as I would like. The impact was huge, I had 170 kg on my shoulder and the impact with the asphalt was strong. I didn’t break anything, but my muscles and ligaments are suffering a bit.”

Double at Misano

“The two consecutive weekends are worse for everyone. In the second one we will already be at the limit in FP1 and we will risk more. It will be difficult for everyone, the good thing is that we will be at home. The second weekend for my condition will be better. The pressure pushes you to do your best, here the fans are noisy and I think it is great for the Italians. At the moment I think the fight for the world championship is between 4.”

Apologies to Alex Marquez

“That same evening, once calmer and less angry, I thought back to what I had said and It was normal to understand that he didn’t do it on purpose. I apologize for my words, they were too strong.”