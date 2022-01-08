Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The match between Sharjah and Al-Ahly youth, in the Vice President’s Cup for men’s handball, grabbed the spotlight in the game arena, after witnessing the absence of the “Knights” from the meeting, and the announcement of the “King” winning 10-0, which was the match that was scheduled for “Friday” in the Sharjah hall. Where the arbitration team, consisting of Ismail Salem and Shehab Ahmed, the “table” Rabie Khamis, the “recorder” Nawal Mubarak, and the “observer” the international referee Muhammad Al-Nuaimi, attended the referees and the Sharjah team to the stadium, and the arbitration team waited 15 minutes, before the whistle was sounded. The match ended with the withdrawal of the “Knights”.

The absence of Al-Ahly youth from the match comes as an extension of the club’s decisions not to play, in protest of the hand union’s failure to respond to the club, which requested a postponement due to the many absences in the team, whether to join the team or quarantine, but the union refused so as not to cause confusion in the competition.

Nabil Ashour, head of the Hand Federation, confirmed that the decision not to postpone the match comes after studying the request submitted by the Al-Ahly Youth Administration, and there was a response from the federation with the reasons for refusing the postponement, noting that Sharjah is absent 12 players in the team, and did not ask to postpone its matches, although We saw tournaments like this as an opportunity to have a second row that would benefit the team in the future, and give the substitutes a chance to play.

He added that the federation allowed the registration of 24 male players and 24 youth players, in addition to allowing 8 junior players to play with the first team, which gives the opportunity for any team to complete its ranks, in addition to the fact that the federation agreed to hold matches at a minimum, which is the main team only. 5 players and a guard”, in addition to the entry of the guards coach on the “bench” with the coach, assistant and administrator, which allows any member of the technical staff to lead the team.

On the other hand, Al Wasl succeeded in qualifying for the final of the second group, to accompany Sharjah, who won the “full mark” in all of its matches. Although Al-Wasl and Maliha are equal in points, and each team has 5 points, from one win and two losses, the preference is given to Al-Wasl by the difference in the confrontations between the two teams, while Al-Ahly youth fell to the last place with 4 points, as it did not get a point of loss due to its withdrawal.

Sharjah and Al-Wasl are waiting for the two rising teams from the first group, where Al-Nasr officially qualified, and the second card will be in the Al-Jazira and Al-Ain match, and the final will be held in the league system from one round to determine the champion and arrange the four teams.