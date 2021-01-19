Lyon (Rhône), special correspondent.

The orange-yellow facades of the Safeguard, eaten away by wear and tear, leave no room for doubt: the low-cost housing complex from the 1960s is in dire need of rehabilitation. Located in La Duchère, this popular district of 9e district of Lyon, this row of buildings managed by Grand Lyon Habitat has also been the subject of interior and exterior renovations since November. An initiative that could have thrilled the inhabitants … Except that nothing is going as planned.

“Some sleep in a parka”

With its thermal insulation removed, the building at 460 to 463 rue de la Protection has been waiting, bare facades, for two months for new panels to be installed. “It is 16 or 17 degrees in people, sometimes it goes down to 14 degrees”, is indignant Jean-Pierre Ottaviani, president of the Trade Union Confederation of Families for the Metropolis of Lyon and the Rhône, and moreover elected Communist to the mayor of the district. Electricity bill in hand, a resident plague against the 152 euros which he will have to pay this month for having used an auxiliary heating. “Some sleep in a parka”, laments Aïcha, one of her neighbors.

She, like other tenants, suffered a theft when the landlord moved the belongings stored in their basements to empty apartments slated for demolition. “But as this did not take place in our home, nor in our cellar, the insurance does not want to take care of it! “ she protests. With her neighbors Hamza and Pétronille, she shows us the state of escheat of the site. In the cellars where almost no door has been installed, the rats are having a blast. “They go up to the apartments. We put a board with a neighbor to plug a hole, but otherwise the landlord would have done nothing ”, denounces Hamza, 45 years old. Pétronille had a bitter experience of it. “One day, a neighbor, who is afraid of rats, called me because there was one in front of her house. I stamped my feet for him to go, he got angry and bit me ”, tells the story of this 56-year-old resident, thirty of whom have been working for the Safeguard.

530 euros rent

On the ground floor of 462, an elderly woman, a widow, explains how, deprived of hot water for two months, she is reduced to heating water in a pot to wash herself. Without any deduction being provided on its 530 euros rent. A sum far from trivial, while all these tenants belong to the lowest bracket of social housing (Plai). “And we continue to have to pay for heating, hot water, and maintenance! “ emphasizes Aïcha.

Between the hot water meters and the electrical cabinets open to the winds, the clusters of cigarette ends in the aisles are here alongside a dismembered sofa, there a boneless remote control. “You phone Grand Lyon Habitat, they don’t answer. You go, they can’t tell you anything. Me, it’s been two months since I have run out of hot water and I have to put a basin under my sink because it is leaking ”, explains Taous, a resident of 462. Situations that are all the more unbearable as confinements and other curfews increasingly assign these people to their homes.

“Before, we didn’t have all these problems”

Contacted by email, the landlord says “Aware of the inconvenience suffered by tenants due to this large-scale project, and (…) deplore them “. “The tenants may have had the feeling that the site was no longer progressing, although this period was used to adapt the organization of the work to come. Work in housing will resume on January 25, 2021, work in some common areas has already resumed “, continues Grand Lyon Habitat.

“We preferred the Duchère before, that of the large ensembles. There were a lot more shops, parking spaces, we didn’t have all these problems ”, believes Hamza, who is “Born and raised here”. However, the urban renewal of the Duchère is seen as one of the most promising projects launched by the former majority of Gérard Collomb, fifteen years ago. “An exemplary urban renewal”, also headlined the newspaper the world a little over four years ago. As a result, the share of social housing in the district has increased from 80 to 55%. But, in the midst of this gentrification policy, the modest tenants of the Safeguard feel that they are not the priority.

Loan Nguyen

Photo report: Emmanuel Foudrot