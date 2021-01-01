Behind the picture Thanks to Baron von Willebrand, the Ateneum’s collections include a painting of Vilhelm Hammershø’s home, from which the hygge is far away.

Vilhelm Hammershøi stripped of all narrative, all the comforts of bourgeois life and almost all colors from his works. What remains is an empty apartment where time seems to stand still and the silence is almost palpable.

Behind the picture

Vilhelm Hammershøi: Interior view of the artist’s home, circa 1900. Collections of the National Gallery.

At the Ateneum currently underway Magnus Enckellin retrospective has caused a favorable side effect. The Enckell works on display in the middle-floor collection exhibition have been moved upstairs and have had to be replaced by something else.

One of the replacement works is the Pearl of Foreign Art of the National Gallery, one of the most famous artists in the Nordic countries. Vilhelm Hammershøin (1864-1916) Interior view of the artist’s home. The work was completed around 1900.

Hammershøi became famous during his lifetime for his enigmatic interior paintings, in which he depicts his apartment at Strandgade 30 in Copenhagen. The works are recognizable by the fact that they do not contain a hint of the famous Danish hygge. The work is an excellent example of the Ateneum.

The description of bourgeois dwellings was a particularly popular subject in Danish art in the 19th century. Hammershøi took the genre in his own direction by stripping all narrative, all the comforts of bourgeois life and almost all colors from his works. What remains is an empty apartment where time seems to stand still and the silence is almost palpable.

Influenced by his style, Hammershøi took over Jan Vermeerin and James McNeill Whistler of unpretentious art, but unlike them, he imparts a peculiar, oppressive atmosphere to his works. Rooms lead to rooms other than the maze and there is no way out. A faceless, black-clad woman – modeled on the artist’s wife Ida – stands back to the viewer. The images are difficult to interpret, but their atmosphere cannot be overlooked.

Interior view The artist’s home arrived in Finland in 1901, when the Finnish Art Association organized an exhibition of Danish art at the Ateneum. However, according to press reports, the work did not end up on display, as it had time to be sold before the exhibition began.

It later emerged that the work had been purchased by a baron sitting on the board of the association Reinhold Felix von Willebrand. He bequeathed his extensive art collection to the Ateneum, and with it Hammershø’s work passed into museum ownership in 1935.

With this information, the work will be on display in the exhibition The Story of Finnish Art until October 2021.