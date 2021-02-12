Behind the picture Marie Laurencin made Cubism feminine, and it took the artist to a side role in the masculine history of modernism

It is only now that artist Marie Laurencin has begun to be seen as a pioneer of feminist art and an early illustrator of lesbian love. The series presents interesting works from domestic collections.

12.2. 14:35

Behind the picture

Marie Laurencin: Portrait of a Young Woman, 1923. Collections of the Sara Hildén Foundation.

Last in the past, art museums have done a lot of work to highlight prominent female artists who in their day were overshadowed by their male colleagues. One of them is French Marie Laurencin (1883–1956), whose art history was long known mainly as the muse of avant-garde artists in Paris.

Now, interest in Laurencin’s original art seems to have woken up, and in recent years his work has been featured in several retrospectives around the world – again this year in London and New York.

At least one of Laurencin’s works can be found in Finnish art collections: owned by the Sara Hildén Foundation Portrait of a young woman (1923).

After studying porcelain painting at Sevrés ’famous pottery factory Laurencin established its place in the bohemian artist circles of Paris in the early 20th century. He was witnessing Picasson breakthrough and Matissen the polemics created by Fauvism.

He himself was involved in the exhibition that caused the scandal of the Section d’Or group in 1911, which brought Cubism to the attention of the general public.

Laurencin was one of the few listed female cubists of his time. In addition to paintings, he designed sets for the Paris Ballet Clubs and published poetry collections. What makes him interesting as a painter is that he did not embrace the view of his male colleagues about cubism but developed his own style, called nymphism.

He deliberately wanted to be an accentuated feminine: instead of angular shapes, she favored soft lines, and the color palette was chosen in subtle pastel shades, rose red, and mauve. Laurenc’s painting production consists almost exclusively of portraits of young women.

“Why would I paint dead fish, onions or beer glasses? Girls are so much more beautiful, ”she is said to have said.

Laurencin’s maidens have clear hallmarks that can also be found in Hildén’s work: the pale skin glows white like ivory, and the black button eyes confidently tap the back of the viewer. Beads, feathers and bows evoke the feminine aesthetics of the Rococo era.

It was the femininity of Laurencin’s works that led to his side role in the masculine history of modernism. Today, a liberal, openly bisexual artist has begun to be seen as a pioneer of feminist art and an early illustrator of lesbian love.