Pekka Halonen, Girls on the Beach (1913–1914), Kirpilä Art Home Collection.

Pekka Halonen (1865–1933) painting Girls on the beach the day looks toasty. Four young people have gathered on the cliff. The bodies of three of them are tanned throughout the sun. The fourth, clearly paler than the others, extends towards the sparkling sea in the background.

The painting is part of the Art Home Kirpilä’s collections. Assistant Pia Hyttinen says that a receipt from the archives of the art home can be deduced Juhani Kirpilän bought a summer painting on December 10, 1958. The painting complemented the collection of five paintings by Pekka Halonen, who had inherited from Kirpilä’s parents. It was reportedly hung in the banquet hall of the home, about the same place as where it is today.

Girls on the beach differs from Halonen’s other production. Instead of describing bright summer landscapes and human figures, Halonen is better known for pastel winter landscapes. Hyttinen points out that the work shows the influence of European colorism and Halonen’s enthusiasm for the popular bathing theme and outdoor vitalism at the time: vitalists were passionate about warm air baths and believed that it was worth staying in the sun in as little clothing as possible.

There are different interpretations of the models present in the painting. According to a widely shared view, the two girls have served as a model for all four characters. The more tanned girl is known to be Halonen’s daughter Anni (later Anni Paloheimo), who has been about 15 years old at the time the painting was completed.

A lighter young man may be Halosten’s cousin from Jyväskylä Eini or a distant relative Klaara Lappalainen. According to some blockages, it could also be one of Ann’s friends.

Pekka Halonen son Antti Halonen has described his father’s model of painting enthusiasm as a torturous event for the children of the family. The teenage girls had to pose naked on the shores of Lake Tuusulanjärvi, where other people, such as neighbors rowing on the lake, could move on a warm summer day. Hyttinen thinks about what the young people must have felt like when the painting ended up in an autumn salon for all the people to see.

Pekka Halonen, drawing on the subject of the painting Girls on the Beach, 1913.­

Halonen painted Girls on the beach the subject of the painting several times. In a work belonging to the art collections of the city of Tampere On the beach (1913) has, in addition to young people, painted a rowan branch in the field of photography. Kirpilä’s collections also include a draft drawing of the subject from the same year.

Unlike Tampere On the beachpainting, Kirpilän Girls on the beach has not been signed. According to Hyttinen, this suggests that it was not intended to be presented in public unlike On the beacha more developed subject of the painting.

