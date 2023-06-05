Making changes to any game as a service can be a risk, but also an absolute necessity. Keeping a niche of players interested in the same experience has become one of the biggest challenges for this industry. Black Desertfrom the Korean developer, Pearl Abyss, rises up as one of those few success stories and being very close to reaching its decade of existence, it will make an interesting bet with what is undoubtedly its most ambitious expansion to date. After having tried for several hours Land of the Morning LightWe had the chance to speak directly with the head of their western branch, who told us a bit about where all the stuff behind the new content came from.

As surely you could already see in our previous special, Land of the Morning Light It is an authentic love letter to the culture of South Korea, of course, paying tribute to those who are behind it all and to its most important market. The decision to explore its own roots came after many years of MMORPGs being based on classic western fantasy, so we decided to ask Joenghee “JJ” JinCEO Pearl Abyss in America, why was it that up to this point they took the risk.

“We have been wanting to add elements of Korean culture to the game for a long time after all these years on the market. Almost all games like Black Desert they are very Eurocentric, with classic medieval fantasy. Now we are at a time where Korean is in fashion thanks to things like K-Pop, our soap operas and movies. It was a difficult job to adapt these very Korean elements to our game, but I think it was done and everything fit in a great way with Land of the Morning Light”, pointed out the director.

Well there you have it. It is clear that the people of Pearl Abyss he saw the moment that South Korea is experiencing in relation to the world as a great opportunity and how it is that a good part of its products of all kinds have become the day-to-day life of many of us here in the West. Remember that Land of the Morning Light It will be launching this June 14 on PC.