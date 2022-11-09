The murder of the young mother Ariadna Fernanda -that the authorities they are classifying as femicide-, provoked stupor in the citizens of the federal capital, and prompt action by the authorities to find the alleged perpetrators of the crime. But in the midst of the investigation, the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, for no apparent reason, politicized the case and accused to the attorney general of Morelos, Uriel Carmona, of “concealment” and trying to cover up a femicide for alleged links between the killer and the state attorney’s office. Sheinbaum probably violated the sovereignty of Morelosbut there are underlying reasons: a political conflict that is sinking the Governor Cuauhtemoc Blanco, ally of the head of government, that the Secretary of the Interior did not want to resolve.

Sheinbaum took on staff and politically the case, “as a woman and ruler”, because no prosecutor, he assured, should to blame a woman for her own death. He was referring to the statement Carmona that, based on the expert reports carried out by the Morelos Prosecutor’s Office, He said that the young woman’s body showed no signs of violence and that she had died of bronchial aspiration. The necropsy practiced by the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Officeestablished death as a consequence of “multiple hits”.

scientific differences remember your political attack. White will be grateful. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a crusader against all the good and bad of the past, too.

Carmona was appointed public prosecutor Morelos for the previous local Legislature, during the government of PRD member Graco Ramírez, one of the public Enemies of Lopez Obrador. How have you sought to don the prosecutor in Guanajuato, Carlos Zamarripa, López Obrador wants governors to lobby their congresses to impeach them. The Governor of Guanajuato, Diego Sinhue Rodríguez, has defended to the prosecutor, and Congress has not acted. White has not been able to lobby because local Congress, including several legislators from Brunetteare against him, and he does not have the 14 votes he needs to reach the qualified majority of two-thirds to remove him. Blanco only controls five deputies out of a total of 20.

The idea of ​​Blanco and the National Palace is that Carmona responds to the interests of Ramirezwhom the white governor has sought to involve him in acts of corruption since he came to power in October 2018, without any success. The anti-corruption prosecutor, Juan Salazar, it was not an appointment of his, but of Carmonawho in January, after The Sun of Cuernavaca posted a photo of governor with three local leaders of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, Guerreros Unidos and Comando Tlahuica, he denounced it in the Attorney General for an alleged smear campaign launched, allegedly by him, against him.

a long the whole year the political and social decomposition in Morelos has grown. early october Deputy Gabriela Marín Sánchez was murdered, whose political endorsements they were brothers Roberto and Julio Yanez, Who were the promoters of White to enter politics, from whom he distanced himself since he came to the mayor of Cuernavaca, under the shelter of the then Secretary of the Interior, Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong. That murder sparked a new stage in the interstate conflict.

Six days after the murder, eleven of the 14 deputies that make up the opposition majority to White in the state congress were presented in National Palace intending to talk to President Lopez Obrador in the morning They wanted to ask for support Morelos that, in the words of the speaker of that chamber, Francisco Sanchez Zavala, was a “failed state”. Lopez Obrador did not receive them, but sent them with the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López.

The Secretary he talked to them, but the meeting was very tense. Lopez He told them that if they did not remove the Prosecutor Carmona, There was nothing to do. The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguezintervened so that it would not end in an open confrontation, but there was no continuity in the offer that they would analyze what was happening in Moreloswhere the accusations crossed for alleged links with drug trafficking, did not cease.

The lack of response to their demand caused the deputies to return to the battlefield against the governorand they hit him in the discussion of the budget for the next year, which they approved with modifications that White I did not want to. In other words, they voted for a budget that the governor, because it did not reflect what he had proposed. Although he has the power to veto, he has not wanted to do so for something that seems logical. White Sended a budget for little more than 34 billion pesosbut if he vetoed it, he would have to operate next year with the approved budget for this year of 31 million pesos.

The feminicide of Ariadna Fernanda has been a pretext the political class to settle accounts between them. The statements of Sheinbaum they make it look like a crusade against the femicidebut his government leaves much to be desired in this matter. In the first half of the year, 45 femicides had been registered, making it the fourth entity with the highest number of crimes of this type, after the state of Mexico, Nuevo Leon and Veracruz. And systematically, it has criticized and censored the feminist marches in the capital where the demand is the end of the femicidessystematically criminalizing those protests.

We recommend you read:

Sheinbaum’s position would be laudable except that it is a sham. According to the experienced feminist journalist, Sara Lovera, femicide in the Valley of Mexico are at all-time highs, with notable increases in mayorships of Azcapotzalco and Gustavo A. Madero. The head of government has said that femicide fell 24% in Mexico City, but according to Lovera, it is not true. Even, he added, there has been no budget during his administration for prevention.

Sheinbaum’s launch against Carmona is opportunistic. His intention is politicalbut above all, his ethics is regrettable.