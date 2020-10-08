Italy and Spain went hand in hand in the first part of the pandemic, but in this second wave their destinies have separated. While in our country, which has the highest number of infections in the European Union, the accumulated incidence exceeds 300 cases, in Italy it does not reach 50. The good management of the coronavirus crisis has catapulted the popularity of the Italian Prime Minister , Giuseppe Conte, who refuses to speak of a “miracle” and considers the good data to be the result of the “very hard sacrifices of the entire country.” In an interview with this newspaper and five other newspapers – ‘The Guardian’, ‘Le Monde’, ‘Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung’, ‘De Teelegraf’ and ‘Hürriyet’ -, he warns that the European recovery funds after the pandemic represent “a great opportunity, but also great responsibility. That is why he vows to “go home in disgrace” if he fails to manage the mana that comes from Brussels.

Leader of a government supported by the coalition between the 5 Star Movement and the Democratic Party, he defends the “cohesion” of his Executive and ensures that he “does not work” on his own candidacy for 2023, when the legislature ends. Conte wants politics to recover “humanism” in order to put man “at the center” and be more concerned “with quality of life than with GDP.”

– How do you explain that Italy has so few infections today compared to other European countries?

– Behind the reality of the Italian epidemiological data there is no miracle, but the very hard efforts and sacrifices of the entire country, which have allowed us to overcome the most acute phase of the pandemic and today allow us to face this new phase with great sense of responsibility and attention. Now here too there is a slow increase in infections, although obviously we are in a better condition than before, because we have notably strengthened the national health system and we invest a lot in controls. At airports, for example, it is possible to know in just 15 minutes if one is infected. We do not lower our guard and we are aware that a prolonged distraction, even if only for a week or two, can lead to a rebound in cases. That is why we have announced new measures, including that citizens must wear a mask also when they are outdoors. And there will be fines if they don’t respect these rules.

– At the beginning of the pandemic, you said a phrase that had an impact not only in Italy: “Let’s stay away so we can hug each other tomorrow.” Were those words truly his?

– Yes. It was a message to tell Italians that we were called to make great sacrifices, but also that there was confidence in the future. The idea was that if we made these sacrifices we would be able to hug each other later.

– Some relatives of the victims of Covid-19 have started a legal battle in Bergamo to try to find a person responsible for the tragedies they have suffered. What would you say to them?

– It is perfectly understandable that whoever loses a loved one has the desire to obtain answers and to request a judicial truth. The Prosecutor’s Office summoned me to testify as a person informed about the facts and I am always ready to refer the facts that I know. This situation was unthinkable for everyone. Some accuse me of having done too much, of being a liberticide, while others say that I have done too little. But before responding to public opinion or a judicial authority I must respond to my conscience and, I say this humbly, I believe that I did everything possible to manage a truly complicated situation.

– Italy will be the country that will benefit the most from European recovery funds due to the pandemic, which offer the opportunity to make investments that have not been made in 30 years. What is your project?

– We have a great opportunity, but also a great responsibility. That is why I said that if we fail, we will have to go home in shame, in shame. That said, we are very clear about the priorities. We must work on digitization, which is a great instrument of inclusion to overcome territorial and social inequalities. We also have to invest more in infrastructure such as highways, railways, ports and airports. And we must achieve a circular economy and the energy transition, as we are committed to the European Commission’s policy to achieve a ‘green’ change at all levels. Then there is investment in training: school, university and research. We invest little in human capital because austerity policies and public debt have penalized us. We must revolutionize our position and invest heavily in human capital to offer opportunities to young Italians who are now seeking their fortune abroad.

A good work environment



– Is the coalition that supports the Government stable?

– After passing an electoral phase, we now have a work perspective until 2023, when the legislature ends. It is clear that a government needs time when it has an ambitious plan and a project to renew the country. In Italy in the past there were very short executives, which does not facilitate the construction of a project. There is a lot of cohesion in this government, which is reinforced by our project.

– You enjoy a very high level of popularity, which rose with the onset of the pandemic and has remained above 60% since then. Do you have a plan to maintain it?

– It would not be a sincere answer if I said that I do not like that trust, but more than me, it does good to all the political forces that support the Government, because it creates a climate in which we can work better. But my goal is not to enjoy high confidence, but to transform this country and seize the opportunities that are presented to us.

– Will you be a candidate for the elections in 2023?

– I do not work at all in my candidacy. I am absolutely determined and focused on doing what I am doing well. Before I was prime minister, I had a very rewarding profession as a lawyer and teacher. I am very serene. I value this experience as a service and a great opportunity to improve my country. That is my horizon.

– The Open Arms ship and those of other NGOs that help immigrants in the Mediterranean have been blocked by the Italian authorities. How will your situation change with the recent amendment to the immigration law?

– Italy has always respected international obligations, the protection of fundamental rights and rescue at sea. But it is clear that if we talk about migratory flows, we must bear in mind that not all responsibility can be imposed on the countries that are reached in the first place, which due to their geographical location are exposed to migratory flows that can later be difficult to manage . In this period, the need to manage migrants is added, ensuring the protection of their health and that of other citizens. Regarding the ships that you have mentioned, we hope that there will always be a European mechanism for the management of migratory flows that includes repatriations. With the new asylum pact recently presented by the European Commission, there is a perspective in this regard. No European country can be left alone.

– In recent months there has been a change whereby the role of the State is once again central in Europe, also in the economy. Are we facing a change of era or is it just a parenthesis?

– One of the responses to this pandemic is that we must rethink the prevailing models so far in the economy, which were self-referential and based only on growth, without considering the well-being of individuals and communities. Instead, we must ensure that young countries are greener, more digital and more inclusive. I often speak of new humanism, since we have to work with economic models that put man at the center, with his needs, which are not only economic. In this context, in addition, no country should allow strategic productions to fall. In those cases, the State is not able to enter, it is that it must. But we cannot reduce the complexity of human life to accounting indices alone. Rulers should be interested in the quality of life, not just GDP.