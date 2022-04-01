We are premiere. Today begins a month where the illusion of many hunters and lovers of the countryside mixes with the magic of this season, resulting in a potion of illusion and passion for the goblin.

With the field colored green, after many days of rain (blessed water), and with dawn breaking through the clouds, I write to you in this little corner of ours that I share with you Friday after Friday, with my stomach jumping, as if it were the first time that a first of April I miss to the field behind the roe deer.

It is not the first (and I hope it will not be the last) that I have spent all night reviewing the places where I have seen him, the time he made an appearance, his preferences and behavior. Today, yes, today, I’m going out to stalk a goblin.

Like any roe deer that lends itself (or roe deer, I’m not going to be offended by females), I’ve also gotten up on a couple of occasions, like the first day of school, to check that I didn’t leave anything without putting it in my backpack. It’s like a sacred ritual the night before the opening.

Although I have already commented on it in more than one blog (which are already quite a few), the stalking of the roe deer It is my favorite form of hunting. For me, it is pure magic.

Perhaps the peculiarity of its size and behavior is what makes the roe deer a unique animal within the Spanish hunting fauna, whose interest has been increasing in recent years.

The roe deer usually lives in small family groups or alone. Males are usually alone while females can be seen during most of the year accompanied by their young. Sometimes, during the winter, they gather in groups that are dissolved when spring arrives.

It is a gourmet when it comes to eating, it feeds very exquisitely. The roe deer selects the branches based on the availability and quality that it finds within its reach. Always look for those with the highest digestibility, that are abundant in protein and that provide energy. His favorite dishes are ivy, berries, brambles and young shoots. However, the goblin is an animal capable of adapting to very different climates and areas.

The roe deer periodically combines its activity and rest. It comes out to eat at sunrise and sunset. It is twilight. During the day it usually hides in the forest that it likes so much, although due to its eating habits it is often found in crops. It is a loving animal. Their behavior can also vary with the man intervention. If someone gets too close or constantly stalks it, the animal will change its desires completely to the night, to the shelter of darkness to have greater peace of mind. The characteristic bark of the roe deer is the sound it makes as an alarm signal when discovering danger. That animal with the sweet face and hoarse voice… Ains.

The roe deer hunting, especially in the early stages of the season, when spring shows multiple weather records, is strongly conditioned by the weather, which is why it is convenient to keep it in mind when planning outings. And as our proverb says, “in April…”. Well, that, today I’ll get wet, but I don’t care.

In itself, the roe deer is a magical animal (almost fantastic) and difficult to hunt, but I wouldn’t change the first days of this season for anything in the world, where nature dresses up, behind the “elves”.

Happy weekend!