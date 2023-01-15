In a live program of more than three hours, anything can happen. And more if it is issued at mid-morning. on the set of Speaking clear (La 1), at the beginning of December, while Lourdes Maldonado is talking with her collaborators about one of the political issues of the day, her colleague Marc Calderó waits connected to a laptop. But he receives some instructions through the earpiece, takes notes and, in a matter of seconds, appears on the screen to recount a last-minute event.

The midday show is one of the most complex formats on Spanish television which, moreover, currently occupies one of the most complicated slots on the grid. Up to four news programs coincide for at least one hour at that time of day. Although they are very different from each other, they often deal with the same themes. They tell the latest that is happening in the Constitutional Court or explain in the simplest way possible what the electricity bill consists of. The one from the first TVE channel (it can be seen from 11:30 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.) began its broadcasts in September and its directors, Azucena Rubiato and Susana Moreno, are aware of the difficulty of facing Red Hot in the Sixth, it’s already noon on Telecinco and On everyone’s lips in four. “We are among giants, very loyal programs. We started without a program pilot, with an improvised special for the death of Elizabeth II. We are still in the shooting and experimentation phase”, they remember.

Both agree that noon is one of the most complicated hours to fight for the audience. “The challenge is not only to differentiate from the competition, but also within the programming of La 1,” they say after finishing one of their programs. Speaking clear is issued just after The hour of 1, a format that also covers the news of the day. This circumstance defines the midday magazine genre. “It is the most frenetic strip. It is when everything is taking shape: the plenary sessions in Congress, the Council of Ministers, the demonstrations in the street… the rundown changes a lot of times”, says Moreno. “First thing in the morning, the politicians are waking up, so the morning ones take up the topics of the previous day or advance those of that day. In the afternoon, the politicians have already ceased their activity, and the evening programs pick up the statements and facts of the morning, ”he continues.

the set of Speaking clear it is a declaration of intent. She presides over an open table so that Lourdes Maldonado is standing, moving. “Every time there is a tendency towards naturalness, even in the news it happens that they get up and show content with virtual reality,” says Rubiato. “The title of the program sounds like openness and freedom of expression. The presenter or presenter needs mobility, to be part of the discussion and reflection, instead of a central referee stuck to a chair.

As that earpiece by Marc Calderó announced, this television format so popular on the main channels does not only develop on set. It is, in the best sense of the term, a circus with at least three rings, not counting the outdoor connections. The newsrooms of these programs manufacture the content and serve as another live connection point with the set. But his heart is in control of performance. They are rooms in which a thunderous knot of parallel conversations, with dozens of people giving and receiving technical orders, marks the orderly chaos that governs each broadcast. The place is presided over by a swarm of monitors of different sizes spitting out all kinds of images. They are the signals that arrive live from their mobile units, the already edited reports and other sources of visual information, such as the broadcast of the competition’s programs, which tell about the topic that they are dealing with in other channels at that moment or when they they go to publicity

“We needed presenters who would do more than read autocue [la pantalla sobre la cámara que les muestra textos ya escritos]. Not everyone manages as well without it. But Lourdes takes the written press to the make-up room. And Marc is glued to all the time bulletins from 7 to 8 in the morning. When they start going live, they are already well documented and can tell things in a natural and spontaneous way, because they know them”, comment their directors, who come from Spain Direct Y Madrid Directtwo evening programs.

Solvency and freshness in Cuatro

The figure of the presenter is also very important in On everyone’s lips, with Diego Losada in front, in Cuatro from 1:15 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. approximately. Javier Silvestre, the director, appreciates “his freshness and youth, capable of telling a really arid subject with a smile and at the same time maintaining total objectivity, which gives the format a lot of solvency”, he comments. To stand out from the rest, his space relies heavily on graphics and spends up to 15 minutes delving into the same subject without affecting the rhythm of the program. It combines analysis from the set with recorded reports and live interviews and connections. The continuous change of collaborators at the debate table is done with the help of the councilor. It happens in a matter of seconds. In one of his broadcasts at the beginning of December, sports journalist Manu Carreño gives up his place to crime expert Nacho Abad, who takes advantage of the few minutes that a broadcast video lasts to hold telephone conversations with his sources and update live information about a crime occurred in Madrid.

“I have been in the written press and on the radio, but television is the most difficult thing to do. The viewer is rarely aware of the number of links through which each of the things that happen in a program passes. It is a small miracle that everything goes ahead ”, defends Silvestre. Like the rest of those responsible for the competition, he confirms a new trend that has been consolidated in the midday slot: the opinionologistsoften highly politically significant and who give so much television play in other slots, are beginning to give way to expert journalists, who offer information in a less heated tone.

It is also one of the factors that has marked the evolution of Red Hot, on screen from 11:00 to 14:30, says César González Antón, director of La Sexta Noticias. Antonio García Ferreras’s is the oldest in the strip. And, in a way, pioneering, he defends the person responsible for him. “When we started to put pure and hard politics at noon it was like anathema. We were expected to do events, meteorology, cooking… It was an undervalued band. And it has influenced the morning shows. Now Ana Rosa and Susanna Griso carry more politics than before we arrived, ”he comments. “To the red alive it contributes to the chain a quantitative and also a qualitative audience. Ferreras’s is an author’s program focused exclusively on politics, which sets us apart from the rest. It was the first program that understood that it can only be listened to, due to the powerful radio culture of Antonio García Ferreras that he brought from Cadena SER; which can also be seen without volume, because we can read its multiple labels; or that can be seen and heard at the same time ”, he points out.

However, it’s already noon, Telecinco’s proposal (from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.), is more versatile, combining current news with social chronicle content. The space arrived in the summer of 2018 and since then it has offered good audience data to the channel in that time slot, above its average. But it underwent a revolution months ago, with the surprising signing by Atresmedia of its visible face, Sonsoles Ónega, and that of its second presenter, Marc Calderó, who went to strict competition, the Speaking clear from La 1. Since then, Irene Azcutia has taken over as director and Joaquín Prat as presenter.

“We have identified with a public that considers us very close to them. We try to approach the testimonial, by transferring the issues to the street, seeking, for example, the reaction of the customers of a gas station to the new package of measures against inflation by the Government”, explains its director. “Spain is a country that eats and dines with the television in the background, something unthinkable in a country like my mother’s, Denmark,” says Prat during a commercial break for the program. Azcutia agrees that it is a complex moment to engage the viewer: “We are telling the news to people who, for the most part, are coming home at that moment. We function as a quick recap of what has transpired during the day. With Joaquín we have won several things. He is a recognizable face of the network that people like. He is very seasoned live and adapts very well to the versatility of our songs. Many of the anonymous people we contact to intervene in the program do so because it is ‘Joaquín’s program,’ she says.

