The 17-point lead over the first opponent is due to Spalletti’s superiority but also to those chasing him: since Serie A has its current format, it was only in 2014-15 in the third last match that the first challenger scored fewer points than the 69 (on the field ) of Juventus and 68 of Lazio

The gap in points between Napoli and the first of the pursuers tells all the superiority that emerged over the course of a season. A huge gap separates Spalletti’s 86 points from the rest of the world, with two games still to be played: whether Lazio second in the standings with 68 points is the first alternative, or Juventus’ 69 points without the penalty, i.e. for performance on the field, which is what interests most when it comes to alternatives actually proposed by the championship to the blue domination. Because the Napoli ride made the void. But also a more unique than rare lack of competition in this proportion, since Serie A has its current format, now almost twenty years. See also Pedro Acosta comes back in Losail and scores points on his Moto2 debut

THE GAP FROM THE FIRST — Since there are three points for a win and the top division is at twenty teams, i.e. from 2004-05, only once with two matchdays to go has there been a gap between first and second in the standings greater than the current 17 points ( or 18, depending on whether you want to consider Juventus or Lazio as second force): you have to go back to the 2006-07 season, the first after Calciopoli, to find Mancini’s Inter on the run with 93 points and as first of the pursuers Spalletti’s Roma at an altitude of 72. Then the points must be weighed, it’s not enough to read them, and a cold comparison of numbers does not take into account the specifics of different seasons.

THE 85 POINTS OF NAPLES — But the numbers in absolute value give some indication. And they help to say that if today’s Napoli have dug such a wide gap it is not because they have had a record march: five teams have scored more points with two games to go, from Juventus in 2013-14 (96), in 2017 -18 (91) and in 2015-16 (88), up to Inter 2020-21 (88) in addition to the aforementioned Nerazzurri 2006-07 (93). Indeed, Spalletti’s current 86 points are almost similar to Sarri’s Napoli 2017-18 and Garcia’s Roma 2013-14 who, with 85 points, weren’t even first in the standings but second. To a large extent the gap was also widened by the weakness, if not the absence, of an alternative. See also W Series | TV star Caitlyn Jenner buys a team for 2022

THE POINTS OF THE SECOND — To be precise, in the 19 seasons on which it makes sense to make a comparison, those with the current Serie A format, only once did the second in the standings after 36 days have fewer points than Juventus (69) and Lazio (68) have today. . We have to go back to 2014-15, the first year of the Allegri era at Juventus, which won the Scudetto four days early, also due to the limitations of the pursuers: 180 minutes from the end, second-placed Roma had 67 points and third-placed Lazio 66, light years from the bianconeri at an altitude of 83. At the end of the season, two days later, the standings would have been: Juventus 87, Roma 70, Lazio 69. If this year too it is practically certain that the second will finish above that quota 70, the proportions remain history of the lack of alternatives this season to the domination of Naples. Because thanks to the Azzurri there was no championship. But the competition just didn’t show up. See also Serie A: Roma at -6 from Juventus. Milan and Inter also win

