Bewilderment and confusion. That is what still reigned hours after the tragic fire in a well-known nightclub area in the Murcian capital – Atalayas – and which has claimed the lives, for the moment, of thirteen confirmed victims. Everything happened very quickly. Not even many of those gathered had had time, at the time of the disaster, to realize the magnitude of the drama. In fact, the fragile border between life and death for those who were there was drawn practically in a few minutes. That is what happened to Arlem, although it is difficult to talk about luck when this overwhelming event took the lives of a good handful of family and friends.

This young Nicaraguan woman attended her cousin Eric Hernández’s birthday celebration this Saturday night. After dinner, he had gone with the rest of the participants, around a dozen, to the La Fonda nightclub, a venue with a Latin atmosphere, located in an area of ​​warehouses that it shares with two other establishments, the Golden and the more well-known theater. It was six o’clock and Arlem was leaving the premises, after saying goodbye to her, already surrounded by a striking smell of smoke. Practically on the street, she realized that what was happening was serious. However, she was not able to go in to notify or check on her loved ones, with whom she had been, just a few moments before, in a box on the first floor of La Fonda. She was not allowed to go back. She couldn’t see any of them leave either. “We don’t know anyone else.”

“We have searched the hospitals and we can’t find them,” Jofre said distressed mid-morning and almost at the doors of the premises. “We knew each other for many years,” said this Ecuadorian citizen, dismayed and reluctant to prepare for the worst. “It seems that the roof collapsed,” he commented. This is precisely one of the few extremes that police sources dared to confirm. However, cautiously, at midday, and with the investigations underway, sources from the body still did not report the causes or the place where the collapse of the structure occurred. For the moment, it was a priority to secure the area and remove the bodies. It is clear that the victims have been found, fundamentally, in the space occupied by La Fonda.

“I was there; “I’m from Toledo but I’m working these days in Murcia, so I decided to go out and party,” commented Víctor, who was at the bottom of this place at the time of the events. «At first we were not aware of the severity; When smoke started to come out we went to the exit; we have even helped people get out; Later I began to feel suffocated by this smoke,” he commented, aware that he had dodged a bullet. “If you analyze it, you realize that I’m not telling it,” he concludes.