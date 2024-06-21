Just 3 out of 10 students basic education in state can apply mathematics to solve a problem and only half understand what they read in a text, warned the Association Learn Even in its report Recovery of Learning and Trajectories.

Furthermore, according to the study released, of 100 children who begin their primary school studies in Chihuahua, 83 continue until high school and 51 manage to finish it; figure below the national average.

Among the causes focused on by this civil organization in the document is the lack of opportunities to move to another degree, the low relevance of educational alternatives, the low level of learning and the lack of self-confidence of students that they can successfully complete their studies. .

If people encounter obstacles in their journey through different educational levels, they may face limitations in their personal, economic and social development. Therefore, it is important to promote equitable access to different levels of education and support those who face difficulties in acquiring learning and completing their studies, the agency recommends in the study shown.

The problem of incomplete educational trajectories in Mexico begins in initial education and worsens at the high school level.

“Nationally, only 7.1 percent of babies and children under 4 years of age have received any type of school care. Later in the educational journey, the most important loss of students occurs during high school, since, of the 84 who enter this level, only 52 attend their final year,” he maintains. When comparing the average number of years passed by sex, it is observed that the gap between men and women in entities with at least 10 years of schooling is smaller than where they have averages below 9 years. On the other hand, in no entity with averages less than 9 years old, do women outnumber men. This shows the different impact that regional vulnerabilities have, and also the benefit of designing differentiated policies considering variables such as sex, age, marginalization, etc.