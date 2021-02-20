Behind your eyes, starring Tom Bateman, Eve Hewson and Simona Brown, premiered worldwide on Netflix on February 17. In six episodes, the fiction adapted from Sarah Pinborough’s book presents a gripping thriller with an ending that is already giving people talk.

Upon launch, Behind her eyes has entered the top 10 movies and series most viewed Netflix Peru.

What is Behind Your Eyes about?

The story follows Louise Barnsley (Brown), a single mother with a part-time job in a psychiatrist’s office. After separating from her husband, she has made Adam, her son, her priority. Things change when she meets a mysterious man in a bar. There is an instant chemistry between them, but, as Louise discovers the next day, it turns out to be her new boss, psychiatrist David Ferguson (Bateman), Adele’s (Hewson) husband.

Louise, however, begins a relationship with David. Things take a strange turn when she befriends Adele. At her request, the two women form a friendship and bond through their common history of nightmares, which lead Louise to sleepwalking. Adele teaches him to control his dreams with the help of instructions from an old diary written by Rob (Robert Aramayo), a friend.

As Louise grows closer to David and Adele, she discovers that there is something wrong with the couple. Is he a controlling husband or is she just a manipulator?

Behind his eyes and an end that no one imagined

With Louise in the middle of the chaotic relationship and with the viewers still not understanding who the real villain is, things change when Behind her eyes puts Rob as the mastermind of the story.

It is revealed to us that he and Adele have been friends who share the same problem: night terrors that lead them to astral travel. They both discover that they can swap their bodies, something that prompted Rob to go further and steal his friend’s body.

Having killed Adele’s soul, the story exposes her best kept secret: Rob had been him at all times, even in the 10 years of marriage to David. When looking for a new body, he keeps that of Louise, who would end up marrying the psychiatrist and begins a new life without raising suspicions in anyone, except Adam, his own son.