End a television series is an art and find an substitute even more. In those antenna 3 just a year ago, when the chain decided to say goodbye to ‘love is forever’ after 19 years of life between 1 … and Antena 3. The chain opted to make it curiously at the best moment of the series, which led its strip in most cases. They were brave to take a step forward and also were to create something from scratch: ‘Dreams of freedom’. And they have not been bad: it has been the most watched television series of 2024. “We create ‘dreams of freedom’ from scratch. And don’t think it was a fast something, we were eight months to work on it, ”acknowledges Montse García, Atresmedia fiction director, ABC. The idea of ​​the proposal came from Diagonal TV, the producer also of ‘Loving is forever’. They had several proposals on the table, but the truth is that the story of ‘Dreams of Freedom’ was the favorite from the beginning. “Raising the arch of the plots, the development of the series, finding stories that are long is not easy and that implied many meetings,” he acknowledges.

If one approaches the plot of ‘Dreams of Freedom’, he realizes that he has little to do with ‘Loving is forever’. This is one of the keys to its success. “We had to differentiate ourselves from what we had and make a leap in quality, in production and find a story that connected with the public,” adds Garcia. In this case, the series is part of 1958. Begoña Montes (Natalia Sánchez) is a desperate woman who flees through the forest with her stepdaughter Julia. Begoña is the new woman of Jesús de la Reina (Alain Hernández), the gold widower in the area, owner of an important dressing room products, perfumeries of the queen. However, their marriage has turned out to be a toxic relationship from which he wants to escape in search of an optimistic and hopeful future for both in which they can recover freedom. “The series raises the story of a family and a company, something that people can feel identified,” says Eulàlia Carrillo, chief of script who was in charge of the first season. The times have changed a lot since the daily series broke into television. «The viewer has changed, his way of consuming, there are new narratives, ways of writing and platforms, so we had to get into the car», Says the screenwriter.

While ‘loving is forever’ was a great coral series with many plots and characters, most of those plots always happened in concrete spaces and barely crossed. With ‘Dreams of freedom’, the team wanted to step forward and pleaded with a less coral series, but with plots that cross continuously, as is the case in the Prime Time series. «Crossing stories is much more laborious to tell, it is easier to tell separate stories, but we think it was much more interesting. Although it seemed impossible to produce, organize the recordings so that the actors did not step on was like making a puzzle, ”says the scriptwriter between laughter.

The daily series can go unnoticed, but the truth is that now, with the platforms to see these deferred contents, this format has made a quality leap in all the senses. Hence the 1 has three daily on your grill every day or the bet of even platforms for this type of format. «There is demand and there is interest. We have always thought that this type of series were intended for grandmothers because it seemed that the female series had less value. But we have seen that it is not so and that this phenomenon attracts young people and men, ”explains Carrillo.

It is difficult to clarify the keys to the success of the series because if so, but both Montse García and Eulàlia Carillo have given clues about the type of plots and the differentiation of their predecessor. Also about the writing of the script. «We have not only worked in the script, but we have excited ourselves. We have laughed, we have cried and our lives are there. When you write from heart sometimes there is no success, but in this case yes because everything we have counted is really. This is born from the bowels of each screenwriter, ”says the screenwriter. Garcia thinks the same. “Daily series demand a lot and at the same time are a lot of responsibility.”

After a year of broadcast, ‘Dreams of freedom’ collects the success of the series through the fan phenomenon and the audience reaping a 13.2% screen share during the last year. This recognized this success Natalia Sánchez, the protagonist of the series, in an interview granted to ABC: «The success of us surprised us all, but it is true that in advance, seeing the scripts, we knew that we had something very powerful between hands . What happens is that the public’s response does not control it. Luck is thrown »,