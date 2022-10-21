This comes as a desire to preserve the secrecy of the preparations and technical work that precedes the expected World Cup participation next month, and coach Herve Renard seeks to continue preparing the “green” away from the eyes of observers, specifically from the teams of Argentina, Mexico and Poland, who accompany the Saudi team in the third group of the World Cup. .

Many teams participating in the major football event prefer to keep the preparations and preparation secret, so as not to reveal their cards to the competitors.

The experience with North Macedonia comes five days after the start of the Saudi Green’s external camp, where it will also face Albania and Honduras on October 26 and 30 at Al Nahyan Stadium, and then meet the Iceland team on November 6 at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, and concludes the series of experiments. To face the Panama national team on the next 10th at Zayed Sports City Stadium.

The Saudi national team’s training in Abu Dhabi witnessed the joining of Salman Al-Faraj, after the technical staff allowed him to leave the mission headquarters due to the death of his aunt, in addition to the joining of goalkeeper Amin Bukhari, goalkeeper of Al-Nasr Club, who was called by the technical staff to strengthen the ranks, after goalkeeper Fawaz Al-Qarni was exposed. for a knee injury.

It is reported that Al-Akhdar’s list includes six injured players, who are subject to treatment and rehabilitation programs, each according to his health condition.

The technical staff is counting on the completion of the players’ readiness as soon as possible, and the restoration of their physical qualifications in order to provide the appropriate options for the coach to choose the final list that will be relied upon in the sixth World Cup participation for Saudi football.

Before meeting Macedonia tomorrow, the Saudi national team conducted its last training at the Emirates Palace Hotel stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Friday, during which they were assured of the players’ readiness, testing some technical and tactical sentences, and choosing the elements with which the coach will start the first experience in the World Cup preparation program.