And the British “Sky News” network reported, on Saturday, that “preparation forums” and channels on “YouTube” attract thousands of users per week, because people are asking for advice on what to buy and what to store in an emergency.

For example, behind a closed door in the house of a citizen named Barry is a room full of food, first aid, and battery-operated flashlights.

He said he was now well prepared to face the cost of living crisis, power outages and fuel shortages.

On the shelves are a dozen boxes of canned and dehydrated food, all labeled and carefully stored to keep them dry and sealed.

The British citizen said that he had “enough food for 4 months for the three of us, but my goal is to have enough food for the three of us for 6 months.”

But why does the British citizen store all these quantities?

Barry replies, “Because we don’t know. Life is so unpredictable right now.”

Barry is part of a growing group in Britain that defines itself as “hope for the best, but prepare for the worst”.

“My advice to people is to stock up on food in their homes for a week,” Barry said.

He added that it is possible to store flashlights and lamps powered by batteries, as it is easy and expensive in the event of a power outage.

Weapon storage too

This British citizen is not satisfied with storing food, as there are weapons and pistols.

Commenting on this, he said that it was “just a hobby”, but in the event of an escalation of the current crisis in Britain, these weapons could help in the event of a breakdown in law and order.

“People can go crazy quickly,” he added.

This movement of preparedness began first in the United States, and was associated with the preparation for events similar to “Doomsday”.

Psychology professor Sarita Robinson says that this movement is becoming a more common general trend.

She added that it was a matter of getting enough stocks in case the government and local authorities were unable to do things immediately.