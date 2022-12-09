During The Game Awards 2022 a trailer from Behemotha role-playing experience by Skydance Interactive, in the pipeline during the 2023 on PC, Meta Quest 2 and PS5 via PlayStation VR2.

From the first information shared by the developers, also authors of The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners, Behemoth is set in a hopeless world where the human race is on the path to extinction due to a giant monstrosity known as “Behemoth”.

It will therefore be up to the player to face them, using a vast arsenal of weapons, and in the meantime they will have to try to survive in a brutal way. Skydance Interactive promises a combat system perfected and evolved from The Walking Dead Saints and Sinners, which will offer challenging, challenging and epic fights.

In addition to brute force, we will have to rely on some mechanics related to the use of a rope with a grappling hook, which we will be able to use, for example, to bring down a rock wall on the heads of enemies.