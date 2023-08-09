Genoa – Other traces of blood were found by the carabinieri of the Ris di Parma also in Chiavari precisely where, according to the investigators, Mahmoud Abdallahthe 19-year-old hairdresser found without his head and hands off Santa Margherita, would have been mutilated: the back room of the barber shop in via Dante.

His employers Ahmed Gamal Kamel Abdelwahab, known as Tito, and Mohamed Ali Abdelghani, known as Bob, ended up in prison.

Yesterday the specialists had found traces of blood instead in the dormitory apartment in via Vado in Sestri Ponente, where the murder was allegedly actually committed.

The finds therefore confirm the first hypotheses of the investigators of the investigative unit, led by Colonel Michele Lastella and Major Francesco Filippo.

The young hairdresser would have been killed in Genoa after being lured into a trap. Tito and Bob, according to investigators coordinated by prosecutor Daniela Pischetola, would then have cut the body into pieces on the beach from the mouth of the Entella, to make it unrecognizable, before throwing it into the sea and then going to the shop to eliminate the traces.

Investigations revealed that the two killers on the day of the murder had contacted the victim telling him to go to the apartment in via Vado where they would give him the money he wanted. For the investigators it would have been a trap.

Then it would be stuffed into a suitcase. The two alleged assassins would have been taken by taxi to Chiavari.

Bob and Tito allegedly killed Mahmoud Abdalla because he wanted back wages and because he wanted to go to work in another shop, taking customers away.