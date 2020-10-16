A man has appeared beheaded on the outskirts of Paris, according to police sources on the ‘BFM TV’ chain, which assures that the aggressor would have been neutralized and shot by the police.

The events took place at 5:00 p.m. local time near a school in Éragny, about 30 kilometers from Paris, when the Police received the alert of the appearance of a decapitated corpse.

Sources from the National Antiterrorist Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to EFE that it has opened an investigation for murder in relation to a terrorist organization and association of criminals.

The digital ‘Actu 17’, specialized in security information, indicates on its website that the victim would be a teacher at the Bois d’Aulne secondary school, in the town of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, located next to Éragny, who would have shown in class some cartoons of Muhammad.

This could be the motivation of the murderer, known to the police services, according to the same media. The attacker, who was eventually neutralized, was wearing a belt that made one think it could be explosives.

The Police imposed a wide security perimeter and requested the presence of members of the National Antiterrorist Prosecutor’s Office, which has finally taken over the investigation.

The trial for the January 2015 terrorist attacks against the satirist ‘Charlie Hebdo’ is currently being held in France. After its opening in September, the magazine republished the controversial cartoons of the Muslim prophet, prompting Al Qaeda to once again launch deadly threats against the outlet.

At the end of September, a man with a butcher knife attacked two employees of a news agency who worked in the building where the former headquarters of ‘Charlie Hebdo’ is located in Paris. Both survived but were seriously injured.

The author, a Pakistani citizen, was arrested a few minutes later and confessed his authorship.