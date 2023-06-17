just finished one election campaign and the matches rush to prepare the next contest, while the citizens we remain waiting, wondering: what will be the way to govern of the winner or winner? Until that moment, we only have references by his word, by his way of conducting himself, by the causes defended, the projects undertaken, the disputes sustained. History shows us that none guarantees us a particular way of governing.

There is signs. although his political speech it gives us a guideline of what his government will be, it is the decisions and actions he takes (or his omissions), which will really reveal the person who is governing us. He next year will be elections for Republic President in Mexicoand the different actors and political groups, begin to move to achieve the candidacy.

What virtues should the next president of the republic have? The expectation is very high. I know that many of us want our governments to have the best qualities, that they be extraordinary men and women, with the best virtues and values. Unfortunately, from experience, we Mexicans no longer ask for many virtues from politicians, as long as they don’t have so many vices and perversions, We conform. We know that demanding a perfect person is impossible, but it is valid to ask ourselves: what behaviors do we no longer tolerate from our politicians? Warn applicants, the things we can’t stand anymore. Here are some.

The traitors. Each politic party it has its own declaration of values ​​and principles, its own action program and statutes. If a politician obtains the majority of votes, to a large extent, it is because of the work program, commitments, as well as the values ​​and principles that he defended during the campaign. We do not tolerate those politicians who have no word. That they take advantage of a cause, a flag, a platform or movement, and then, they ignore it, they abandon it. That they betray the people who voted for them. They are a disgrace to the country.

If a politician or politician wants quit a political party, while they occupy a position obtained by that militancy, please, that they have the decency to resign from the position conferred, and now yes, register in the party that they like. That they do not take advantage of the vote that they betrayed. Using the position obtained by the vote of a militancy that was betrayed, should be considered an undue benefit.

Nor can we tolerate those politicians who formally remain in a party and/or movement that made them successful, but once in power, ignore their fellow fighters. Who choose as collaborators people who never opted for that project or movement, or who flatly choose people who, openly, were their adversaries. One thing is the political civilityand another, the political promiscuity.

The corruption and the unexplained wealth. Few things hurt citizens more than seeing the politicians that become millionaires in it can. No one can object or get upset about the growth and economic progress of a person, of a family, when they are lawful. The problem is that we are tired of seeing politicians get rich, exponentially, without further explanation. They have a good salary, but neither their houses, nor vehicles, nor luxuries, nor rhythms of life, correspond to their income.

Suddenly, they become big businessmen. His family and friends become great businessmen, with extraordinary government contracts. New companies in the field obtain juicy contracts. We are deeply tired of corrupt politicians who take advantage of public resources to enrich themselves, do private business, appropriate public assets, exploit people. They twist the law, the rules. Who deny the legitimate right to serve themselves, to benefit.

The simulation and incongruity. Few things are more disastrous in a politician than one who pretends, who lies, who simulates, to achieve a political advantage. Some can be very persuasive, but there are very clear signs. They talk about sharing the feelings, needs and problems of society, but they travel on private flights, live in exclusive places (some even have their family living abroad), they move with escorts, they are treated in private hospitals, they collect vehicles luxury, have multiple properties and companies. Nobody questions their economic progress when it is legitimate, but rather the pretense they use to gain the trust of voters, later revealing themselves as arrogant and contemptuous people who discriminate against others.

And here is a very important question: the xenophobiathe homophobiathe misogynyhe classism and the racismThey are not mere opinions or points of view, they are acts and behaviors that restrict and violate the rights of people, that hurt human dignity. We need people who are above these retrograde thoughts. We also do not want arrogant, violent, or authoritarian profiles.

It seems that the race policy Its goal is to place itself above society, not to integrate. When will we see a ruler who, at the end of his term, behaves like a normal citizen? For example, how many presidents have you seen who go and do their super, like anyone else, on a daily basis? I hope one day to see that. A former president or ex-president leading a normal life after leaving office. That she returns to her home. That she has a normal house, without being a mansion. Who lives on her salary or pension. That you are not going to live in exclusive residences, either here or abroad. That the life of a millionaire is not given.

That should be the ordinary way of living for our politicians. But we are used to seeing them end up millionairesliving in large houses, with a fortune that transcends their children and grandchildren. In just 6 years, they become filthy rich. They are never normal people again. Without any experience in the private sphere, they are owners of large companies or corporations.

For years, we have seen how these vices and misconduct sabotage the democracythe justicesecurity, human rights and the dignity of people. They are a shame for our country, for its people, and we not only have the right, but the obligation, to denounce it. To tell them that we no longer tolerate it. That they are not the politicians we want, that we aspire to a better country, and better rulers.

It may interest you: