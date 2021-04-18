The rational leadership of the United Arab Emirates views positivity as a necessity that must be met by every member of society, so that the desire to work and contribute to construction is strengthened in himself, as each of his positions is responsible for dealing with the requirements of growth and development with a lot of giving and work, and having personal characteristics, The first is participatory, in order to achieve the goals that governments plan to achieve in terms of progress and development, according to an integrated system of incentives that enhance the positive behaviors of the individual, and contribute to building a community awareness that considers these behaviors a fundamental basis for preserving the state’s competitive position.

Based on all this, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God bless him, finally launched the “National Program for Behavioral Rewards” to support and implement the strategic framework and the national model for behavioral rewards, and the first program in the science of behavior, With basic foundations, which are the homeland, society and the family, saying on this occasion: Positive citizenship is an important and indispensable element in building societies and developed countries, and it is the main factor in ensuring the strength of the societal fabric in the face of various challenges.

The “National Program for Behavioral Rewards”, which is one of the initiatives of the Behavioral Rewards Department at the Ministry of the Impossible, was preceded by the assignment of Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, to lead the team of that department, to prepare a national methodology that motivates positive behavior to be A mechanism approved in the UAE, and working on the strategic framework and the national model for behavioral rewards, which was adopted by the team His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, resulting in the overall launch of the “National Program for Behavioral Rewards”, the first program that includes the axes of positive behavioral life and society, and is operated in cooperation with Fazaa and other private sector partners.

And because “stimulating positive behavior contributes to improving the quality of life and achieving happiness for society,” in the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God protect him, our wise leadership has strengthened the motivation of positive behavior in all plans, strategies, legislative and institutional frameworks, so that the individual will not give With all his energies and capabilities unless he has all the causes of positivity and happiness that motivate him to learn and raise the level of his behavioral readiness and possession of the necessary skills in order to perform his tasks efficiently, and a desire to give and participate in the process of building and reviving his state, with an innovative and creative thought that reflects the authentic spirit of him and his society, and is reflected positively. On the UAE’s march in excellence and leadership.

