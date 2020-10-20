W.he has been involved with large yachts for 20 years, should actually be washed with most social waters. Receptions on board, interviews with the richest of the rich – that trains the manners. And yet a slight nervousness creeps in before this meeting. Do you greet your counterpart correctly? Are the clothes coordinated? Hanspeter Vochezer is considered the best-known federal butler. The athletic, dark-blonde Swiss is so well known in his profession that he coaches other butlers and now even crews of yachts over 50 meters in length, which one would think that seven-star service was practically inherited from their cradle. We want to talk about that, and when Hanspeter Vochezer casually introduces himself as “HP”, it is clear that he will digest the first, somewhat provocative question.

The short pause that he takes before answering it, however, gives an idea of ​​how absurd it is for him. “No, I don’t wear a jogging suit at home,” says the founder of “Swiss Butlers” and “Knigge Coaching”. He’s on a par with Karl Lagerfeld, who found out on a talk show in 2012 that whoever wears sweatpants has lost control of his life. Vochezer, however, is far too polite to phrase it in a similarly direct way. He elegantly steers the conversation in a different direction by telling us which clothes he mostly prefers: “At the moment I like to wear my red trousers, a chic blue shirt, my navy blue blazer with a pocket square and nice leather shoes.”