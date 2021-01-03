In Begusarai, Bihar, an Inter student committed suicide by hanging and hanging on charges of molestation and mobile theft. The incident is from a village in Ballia police station area. A two-page suicide note has been recovered by the Bihar Police from the opportunity. In which the student has accused a youth of the neighborhood forcibly entering the house. Also, the mobile theft incident is also mentioned in the bottom of the suicide note.In the suicide note, the student has said to buy mobile. In the suicide note written in the name of the mother, she has said to commit suicide out of shame. In this regard, the girl’s mother told that only 2 months ago her daughter bought a second hand mobile from a shop in Ballia Bazaar. 2 days ago, was in charge in the neighborhood from where a young man withdrew the mobile. He said that this mobile belongs to him.

Panchayat was also held for mobile theft

Panchayat was also conducted from both sides on this matter on Saturday. But the mobile papers were with the young man, due to which the panchayat asked him to return the mobile by telling him the same. The mother of the student said that because of this, her daughter went to the mobile seller, then he ran away from the spot, saying that she would come in a while. He does not know from which shop the daughter bought the mobile.

Police engaged in the investigation of the case

The student who committed suicide has also accused a youth of the neighborhood of molesting her. In this case, Police Station Officer of Ballia Police Station, Awadhesh Saroj said that both the words have been written in the suicide note. Police is investigating both aspects. Further legal action is being taken on the basis of the interrogation of the Panch and family members involved in the Panchayat. Only after investigation will it be clear why the girl took such a step?