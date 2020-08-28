Highlights: Dispute over Pillar ground, CRPF jawan firing

Incident of Eghu village in Mufassil police station area of ​​Begusarai

12-year-old child shot in firing, admitted to hospital

Police started investigating the case by registering a case

Sandeep Kumar, Begusarai

In Begusarai, Bihar, a CRPF jawan opened fire in a dispute over pouring pillars on the ground. In which a child was shot and seriously injured. He was immediately admitted to a private hospital in the city for treatment. The incident is from Eghu village in Mufassil police station area.

Child seriously injured in firing

It is said that CRPF jawan Pankaj Kumar, living in Rahimpur village of Khagaria district, is also home in the Mufassil police station area of ​​Begusarai. He lives here in Aghu village. On Thursday evening, he was going to put a pillar on the ground, during which Pankaj Kumar had a dispute with his neighbor Rajiv Kumar. After the dispute, CRPF jawan Pankaj Kumar fired.

Police engaged in the investigation of the case

In this firing, Rajiv Kumar’s 12-year-old son Vikram was shot. In which he was seriously injured, the family immediately rushed him to a private hospital for treatment. On the other hand, after hearing of the firing, the Mufassil police station reached the spot and started investigating the case.

Controversy over placing pillars

It is being told that CRPF jawan Pankaj Kumar is posted in Kashmir. He was currently on leave. Mufassil Police Officer Rajvendra Prasad said that a CRPF jawan has fired in a land dispute in which a child is injured. Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused.