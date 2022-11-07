Home page World

Split

Mediterranean country on the Atlantic coast with sun and a great climate: Listenbourg is being traded as a mega travel destination for 2023. Unfortunately, there is a catch.

The year is coming to an end and many people are probably already thinking about a holiday trip for the next year 2023. The country of Listenbourg could be a hot contender for a Mediterranean holiday: the relatively unknown country is circulating on the internet as a hot tip for a longer-term one Stay to relax.

The hype surrounding Listenbourg is groundbreaking after a post on social networks, many users are over the moon at the supposedly convincing arguments: fantastic beaches on the rough Atlantic coast, weather with pleasant temperatures, excellent connections to the European transport network and a colorful mix Population in which the languages ​​English, French, German and also Bavarian (!) are spoken.

Top travel destination 2023: Internet hype about a new country on the Iberian Peninsula

Ok, you’ve probably become suspicious by now at the latest – you’d probably have heard of such a nation in this country before. It is purely an internet phenomenon, with which the creator originally made fun of the Americans and their supposedly lacking interest in geography.

Listenbourg is causing a sensation on the Internet – it is pure invention. © Screenshot: Twitter/gaspardoo

Looking at the map, Listenbourg fits into the borders of the Iberian Peninsula, bordering Portugal to the north and Spain to the east. Geographically experienced people could recognize relatively quickly that the piece of land created with the image processing program does not actually exist.

Listenbourg: Mediterranean resort gets national anthem and own airline

However, the apparently rather harmless Twitter posting quickly found more and more enthusiastic users who shared the tweet and gradually embellished the story of the imaginary country of Listenbourg: there is now a national anthem of its own, the history has grown magnificently and there is now a separate airline based there (Listen Air).

Listenbourg: King wrested the title from Louis XIV – Ryanair heads to destination

Furthermore, a humorous “history expert” lets us know that King Louis XIV of France did not deserve the title “Sun King”: Rather, List XV, King of Listenbourg, wrested this honorific title from the French monarch in a war… One The country also has a women’s national team, and the head of state bears the name of Gaspardo – the man who, with his crazy idea, engineered the rapid notoriety of the imaginary travel destination.

Will one or the other American really fall for the exotic, unusual top travel destination in 2023 and want to book a flight there? Even existing companies like Ryanair fuel the hype and proudly announce that the low-cost airline’s planes will also fly to Listenbourg in the future. We think: The Internet gag should be clarified at the latest when booking a ticket and before deducting the travel expenses…

Here we have five places that tourists should probably not travel to in 2023. (PF)