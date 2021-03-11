An open microphone of TVE has revealed the reproach that the vice mayor of the city of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, from Ciudadanos, to the president of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado: “As a government that you are in the Community, you have screwed us. I really mean it.”

This has occurred during the act of remembrance for the victims of the 11-M attacks, which turns 17 today, organized in Puerta del Sol at 9 in the morning. There they have come the Mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, the Deputy Mayor, Begoña Villacís and the Presidents of PP and Ciudadanos, Pablo Casado and Inés Arrimdas, as well as representatives of different institutions.

Arrimdas and Casado haven’t talked all morning at a time when the relationship between their parties is going through its worst moments after the announcement of the motion of censure in Murcia and the calling of early elections in the Community of Madrid.