Begoña Gómez’s advisor in Moncloa denies pressing the Complutense to benefit the president’s wife

Cristina Álvarez, advisor to Begoña Gómez in La Moncloa, has appeared for a few minutes this Wednesday against Judge Juan Carlos Peinado. After requesting to be informed about the specific facts that are charged, Álvarez has answered several questions from his lawyer to deny any influence peddling in his business management work of the government’s president’s wife. Rejecting, among other things, having exerted any type of pressure to the Complutense University in the emails that crossed with those responsible for the center for the two masters and the chair that Gomez kept there for years.

It is the second time that Álvarez comes to testify before the judge combed in the case he investigates from the criminal point of view every professional milestone of the government’s president from the censure motion of 2018. He at first did it as a witness but the judge, as happened with the businessman Juan Carlos Barrabés, the former councilor Juan José Güemes and the dean Joaquín Goyache, decided that he had to declare a lawyer again. He did it after several high positions of the Complutense gave importance to the role that Álvarez played in his communications with Gomez to manage the two masters and the chair.

The first thing Álvarez has done after arriving at the Court is to claim to be correctly informed of the facts attributed to him. An issue, the lack of arguments in the records in which Juan Carlos Peinado imputes and calls to declare the witnesses, who even worries among the popular ultras accusations: the magistrate has been directed in writing to justify the imputation of this Moncloa advisor. After without success to the table of the lawyer of the Administration of Justice, which has failed to specify the reason for his imputation, he has returned to the Chamber to answer several generic questions of his lawyer.

In the appearance, sources of the case explain, Álvarez has rejected that there would be some kind of influence peddling in Begoña Gómez’s relationship with the Complutense University and that she was a belt of transmission of that pressure on the emails she sent in her name. He has also denied having put pressure on the companies that sponsored the extraordinary chair of the wife of the president of the Government.

Another of the witnesses has been Alfredo González, a high position of Moncloa who managed the appointment of Álvarez, who explained to the judge that with the change of government of 2018 he processed about a hundred appointments of confidence positions and does not specifically remember that of Álvarez, which he also does not know. Haunted, according to these sources, has been very surprised and has come to ask whether to access a position of trust you should not present a curriculum or overcome an opposition, to which González has answered negatively.

Begoña Gómez herself denied having used her marriage to Pedro Sánchez to promote her professional career both at the Complutense University, with which she collaborated since 2012, six years before the motion of censure that led him to Moncloa, as in the Institute of Business. “Never,” he said on a dozen occasions when his lawyer asked questions in that regard according to the audio of his statement as investigated.

This Wednesday were also called to declare several UCM workers as well as representatives of Google, Telefónica and Indra for the software they developed for use in the extraordinary chair recently canceled by the center. According to Hazteair, whose complaint drives the hairstyle’s investigation, Gomez appropriated illegally by having registered it on a web page to his name. Google and Indra representatives will have to be called to declare later for an error in their identification.