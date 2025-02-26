

Cristina Álvarez, Moncloa’s advisor at the service of Begoña Gómez hired at Moncloa shortly after Pedro Sánchez arrived at La Moncloa, defended on Wednesday before Judge Juan Carlos Peinado that did not use his position To ask for favors or … for her or for third parties.

Álvarez, Director of Programs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Government, has declared as investigated for the alleged crimes of corruption in business and influence peddling in the case in which Peinado investigates Begoña Gómez in case he used his wife position of Sánchez to direct a chair at the Complutense University of Madrid and the Africa Center of the Private University Institute.

The instructor already cited Álvarez as a witness to explain, among other things, Why sent mails to the Complutense On the Chair of Competitive Social Transformation of Gomez or addressed the sponsors, according to the documentation that works in the case.

Asked for her lawyer in case she did something related to the Complutense chair before the signing of the creation agreement in October 2020 or about the request for meetings to Reale Seguros or La Caixa, she said, according to legal sources, which she did not know Nobody from the Complutense or other companies before the signing of the agreement.

