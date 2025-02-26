Cristina Álvarez, the advisor of Moncloa who attends the president’s wife, He has denied Wednesday before the judge that at some point he has served his position for his benefit or third parties. The advisor, charged with the case directed by Judge Juan Carlos Peinado, denies that he has influenced officials to benefit Begoña Gómez and ensures that she did not carry out any management with the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) before the extraordinary chair was created co -directed by Gómez in October 2020.

In turn, the high position of Moncloa Alfredo González Gómez has explained to the judge that he proposed the appointment of Cristina Álvarez, but that he has never known her and does not remember who sent her her data to appoint her. This last extreme has “missed” the investigating judge, legal sources report.

According to sources present in the statements that have taken place in the Court of Instruction number 47 of Madrid, the advisor has only answered the questions of her lawyer, José María de Pablo. His role as imputed in the investigation revolves around the efforts he made for Pedro Sánchez’s wife in the framework of his chair in the Complutense. According to the documentation of the cause, Álvarez sent several mails destined for efforts of the chair, including one sent to one of the sponsor of the chair, Reale, in which he moved that Begoña Gómez would “love” the company to continue with the financing of the project.

Initially, Cristina Álvarez’s statement has been postponed for a few minutes, since the advisor has said that she did not know why she is investigated. But the session, the first on Wednesday, has resumed soon. They have also come to declare as witnesses to combed two positions of the Complutense, three executives of Indra, Google and Telefónica and González Gómez. The statements have begun at 10 am and have already ended after three in the afternoon.

After the statements of Elvira Gutiérrez, intervener of the Complutense, and Blanca María de Juan, former Cordinator of the Chair, The testimony of Google and Indra managers have been canceled againthey have not been able to prove their position. Both will declare on April 2. According to judicial sources, Blanca María de Juan has assured that she replaced her in office Esther Álvarez, sister of the advisor of Moncloa.

The penultimate to testify before the judge has been a senior manager of Telefónica called Sergio Oscé, whom another member of the company named Nicolás Oriol pointed out for the company’s efforts with Begoña Gómez in the face of the financing of a software For the Complutense, who later patented Begoña Gómez. Before the brief statement of the CEO of Telefónica, Judge Juan Carlos Peinado has fully reproduced the ORIOL statement in the presence of Olsé himself. Both he and the rest have maintained the condition of witnesses.