The ex-lehendakari’s wife Juan José Ibarretxe, Begoña Arregi, has died this Sunday, as confirmed by sources close to the family.

Arregi, a native of Llodio (Álava) like Ibarretxe, He was 66 years old and had two daughters. with the former Lehendakari and always showed a very reserved and discreet profile during the years of her husband’s mandate.

After learning of his death, several Basque politicians who shared the stage with Ibarretxe have shown your condolences through social networks.

Among them are the spokesperson for the support network for ETA Sare prisoners and Minister of Justice with Ibarretxe, Joseba Azkarraga; the general coordinator of EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi; and the former president of the Basque PP, Carlos Iturgaiz.

Also pro-independence politicians Catalans such as Carles Puigdemont and Jordi Turull have conveyed their condolences to Ibarretxe.