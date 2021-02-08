The Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov said that the situation with the incidence of coronavirus in the city has stabilized.

Hospitals are starting to return to routine work, he said. Before that, they are thoroughly disinfected.

“It is also necessary to test the doctors and all personnel once again,” the head of the city said on the air of Radio Russia – St. Petersburg.

In the Russian Federation over the past day, the number of people infected with coronavirus has increased by 15,916. This is the lowest figure since October 21 last year. In St. Petersburg, 1,551 infected were detected per day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,983,197 cases of infection have been recorded in our country.

Earlier today, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov expressed the opinion that the proportion of people worldwide with immunity to coronavirus, thanks to vaccination, will reach 60% this summer.

According to him, this will allow already in August to abandon the mask regime and return to life “with an open visor.”