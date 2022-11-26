The governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov and the chairman of the Legislative Assembly of the northern capital Alexander Belsky arrived at the location of the Aurora tank battalion on November 26 and handed over additional equipment to the fighters.

The battalion received from the mayor UAZ vehicles in a complete set, as well as medicines and tools that were purchased at the expense of the Pobeda Charitable Foundation.

The tank battalion “Aurora” was specially formed to participate in a special military operation to protect the Donbass from St. Petersburg residents with the appropriate military specialty and experience. In his address, the governor noted that today the participants of the special operation are the most respected and worthy citizens of Russia.

“Leningraders-Petersburgers have been and remain an example of strength and courage. Once the city withstood 900 days of blockade. Today, our soldiers are fighting on the front lines, and courage and unity are required from all citizens of Russia,” Beglov said.

The governor assured the fighters that the city is doing everything possible to support the families of the soldiers. All children from families mobilized during the military special operation are provided with a free kindergarten, meals for schoolchildren and college students, extraordinary enrollment in kindergartens, schools, city colleges. In addition, families receive free vouchers to children’s recreation and health camps, and free travel in urban and suburban transport is guaranteed for mobilized children and volunteers.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

