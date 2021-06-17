The Governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beglov, assessed the situation with the spread of COVID-19 in the city and noted that it is not easy, but at the same time, controllable. This was announced on Thursday, June 17, by the press service of the city administration.

At the moment, 8,815 beds have been deployed in St. Petersburg, intended for patients with coronavirus.

“The situation with the spread of coronavirus is not easy, but controlled. We have a reserve of 2,500 beds for the treatment of patients with COVID-19, ”the St. Petersburg governor said in a message posted on website local authorities.

Beglov took part in a meeting of the Coordinating Council under the Russian government to combat the spread of the new coronavirus infection in Russia, which was held in the format of a videoconference with the participation of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

During the event, Beglov reported to Mishustin that at present the rates of vaccination against infection recorded in St. Petersburg correspond to the dynamics of vaccine supplies to the region. At the same time, there is an increase in the rate of transmission of the virus, which contributes to an increase in the category of patients with a severe course of the disease. It is clarified that the majority of patients in this category are young people who are not serious about the possibility of being vaccinated, do not seek help from doctors in a timely manner and, as a result, face complicated forms of the disease.

Earlier that day, Alexander Beglov informed about the introduction of restrictive measures on the territory of St. Petersburg: entertainment events in public catering facilities, children’s rooms in restaurants and cafes, as well as the activities of food courts are suspended.

On June 17, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, announced that an intensive spread of the Indian strain from the coronavirus was recorded in Russia. Popova noted that she instructed to strengthen monitoring of the variability of the coronavirus, and added that the increase in the incidence of coronavirus in Russia is associated with neglect of preventive measures and the intensity of migration. Also on Thursday, Popova stressed that coronavirus is invariably transmitted by airborne droplets, regardless of its strain.

The head of Rospotrebnadzor said that the situation with the spread of COVID-19 in Russia remains extremely tense. According to her, the increase in the incidence is mainly due to Moscow and the region, as well as St. Petersburg.

Earlier, on June 16, it became known that some experts associate the June peak in the incidence of COVID-19 with the Indian variant of the coronavirus that entered the territory of Russia. According to the open Russian consortium for sequencing the genomes SARS-CoV-2 (the community is based in St. Petersburg), the “Delta” variant occupied a little more than half (52%) in all samples received by scientists in May, and more than 90% in June …

