Vier solid looking stones on a blue background – dark gray, one round, two a little angular, the smallest light brown and almost triangular. The roughly palm-sized artifacts are part of the “Human Being” exhibition in the Archaeological Museum, which was presented on Tuesday. At first glance, they seem inconspicuous. But they are a sensation, they are “the oldest stone tools in the world”, as Liane Giemsch, curator for prehistoric archeology, explains. The 3.3 million year old quartet of stones, recovered on Lake Turkana in Kenya, can be seen for the first time in Europe – albeit as an image because the corona pandemic prevented the transport of the originals.

The show that Giemsch curated together with the Paleolithic researcher Miriam Noël Haidle is about nothing less than “The Beginnings of Our Culture”. The subtitle of the exhibition refers to an approach that recognizes the root cause of today’s highly differentiated life in the “tool behavior” of the earliest hominids, says Haidle, who is responsible for the long-term project “The Role of Culture in Early Expansions of Humans” of the Heidelberg Academy of Sciences at the Senckenberg Research Institute and Nature Museum as well as the University of Tübingen.

Thought processes in stones

The exhibits that document this “tool behavior” in the Archaeological Museum come from a time that seems infinitely distant to us. The youngest are a million years old.

The total of 80 exhibits, including around 50 originals, include striking stones and anvil stones, simple stone cuts and hand axes as well as skull remains such as a lower jaw of the oldest member of the genus Homo, a fragment of the so-called Homo rudolfensis, which was once native to Kenya. There is even a find from Bergen-Enkheim, a 200,000-year-old hand ax made of gray gravel slate.

“Thought processes are expressed in these stones and bones,” says Giemsch, who herself did research in Africa between 2007 and 2009. Twelve orange marked hands-on stations are on display so that visitors can understand these processes that ultimately lead to tool manufacture and human development in view of the “not particularly aesthetic” exhibits.

For example, when the museum, which is currently closed due to the corona pandemic, has reopened, seven replicas of prehistoric human skulls mounted on a family tree can be touched and rotated in order to understand the change in anatomical characteristics as a response to changed environmental conditions.

Hauptwache – The FAZ newsletter for Rhein-Main Weekdays at 9 p.m. SIGN IN



At another station, visitors can take a footprint of themselves and compare it with the outlines of the tracks of chimpanzees and the pre-human species Australopithecus afarensis.

A staged fireplace invites you to linger, next to which cards with the advantages of this element such as “heat source”, “extension of the day”, “protection from mosquitoes” or “preservation of food through smoke” can be attached to a blackboard.

If questions remain unanswered, the visitor can, Giemsch announces, turn to the “Stone Age explainer” who are constantly present in the exhibition: students who are just waiting to pass on their knowledge. Under the heading “Monkeys too have a culture”, the show shows that some animals, such as chimpanzees, also use tools.

Three skull models of prehistoric man (Homo erectus), early man (Australopithecus afarensis) and modern man (Homo sapiens), mounted on a pole, demonstrate why human beings have evolved.

Brain mass as granules

If you turn it over, the brain mass pours out as granules into three measuring cups. Humans have a volume of more than 1000, followed by just 700 or 350 milliliters of the other two species. The much-discussed question of when a person was able to speak is also taken into account using the casts of two hyoid bones.

“Paleolithic research,” emphasizes museum director Wolfgang David, “belongs to the younger branches of the subject.” The research history of the early Paleolithic began about 200 years ago with finds near Abbeville in France and then with the discovery of remains of the Neanderthal near Düsseldorf .

The research status, which is presented in the south transept of the Carmelite Church, suggests answers to an extremely complex question behind all the stones and bones: Where did the beginnings of human existence lie?

Due to the corona pandemic, the exhibition can for the time being only online under www.archaeologisches-museum-frankfurt.de be visited. However, she will until January 30, 2022 shown in the museum.