The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on workers and employees participating in the unemployment insurance system, who lost their jobs after completing the 12th month of their participation in the insurance system, for non-disciplinary reasons or beyond their control, to begin the procedures for submitting claims to obtain compensation, explaining that the decree Federal Law No. 13 of 2022 regarding insurance against unemployment stipulates that the participant in the insurance system is entitled to compensation if he pays the insurance contribution for a period of 12 consecutive months.

According to the Ministry, the maximum value of compensation that will be disbursed to the eligible insured is 10,000 dirhams for a “first category” employee whose basic salary does not exceed 16,000 dirhams, and 20,000 dirhams for a “second category” employee whose basic salary exceeds 16,000 dirhams.

The federal decree-law on unemployment insurance, and the Cabinet decision in the same regard, obligated workers and employees of the federal and private government sectors to participate in the unemployment insurance system as of January 1, 2023, provided that consideration of requests for compensation to eligible employees who They were unemployed after paying the insurance subscription for 12 consecutive months (from January to December 2023).

The Ministry explained, in an instructive video that it broadcast on its official pages on social media platforms, that it is a condition for the insured person to be entitled to compensation that he must not have been dismissed from his job for disciplinary reasons, in accordance with the provisions of the Law Regulating Labor Relations and the Human Resources Law in the Federal Government, and any applicable relevant legislation, as well as The claim for compensation must not be through fraud or deceit, or if it turns out that the facility in which he works is fictitious (in this case, the penalties and punishments contained in the Law Regulating Labor Relations and any other legislation in force in the country will be applied to the facility and the insured), confirming that the payment of compensation will be stopped if Unless the employee joins another job during the compensation eligibility period.

The Ministry has specified nine steps to submit a claim for unemployment compensation for subscribers to the insurance system who meet the eligibility conditions. They begin by entering the website of the “Insurance Complex,” which includes the insurance company in which the insured subscribes, then clicking on the “Submit a Claim” option. Then enter the required data, followed by requesting a one-time verification code.

The steps to submit a claim for compensation also include clicking on “Submit a Claim” (making sure to cancel the participant’s work permit before submitting), then clicking on “Continue Submitting a Claim,” followed by confirming the date and reason for canceling the work permit, attaching supporting documents if necessary, then Choose the name of the subscriber’s bank or exchange company, enter the required data correctly, and finally click on “Submit Claim.”

The Ministry stated that the unemployment insurance system aims to compensate the eligible insured with a cash amount for a specific period, in the event that he becomes unemployed, as this compensation is on a monthly basis at the rate of 60% of the subscription salary (basic salary) for a period of three months from the date of unemployment. Work, which is the maximum period for compensation for each claim in the event that he is unemployed due to the end of his service with his employer.

She said: “The insurance system aims to enhance the competitiveness of Emirati cadres in the labor market and provide a social protection umbrella for them, ensuring the continuity of a decent life for them and their families, as well as attracting the best international talents of skilled workers and retaining them in the labor market in the country, to reach a competitive knowledge economy.” .

Subscription channels

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that participation in the unemployment insurance system and payment of insurance premiums is done through 10 electronic and smart channels, including “the website and smart application of the insurance complex, smart applications for banks and banks operating in the country, licensed exchange companies, and self-service machines.” (ATM), Kiosk devices, business services centers, text messages (SMS), and bills of telecommunications companies approved in the country.”

She explained that there are two categories of the insurance system, the first includes the employee whose basic salary does not exceed 16 thousand dirhams, as he must pay a monthly subscription of five dirhams with value added tax, in order to obtain insurance coverage amounting to a maximum of 10 thousand dirhams per month, and the second category includes An employee whose salary exceeds 16 thousand dirhams must pay a monthly subscription of 10 dirhams, including value tax, to obtain insurance coverage with a maximum of 20 thousand dirhams per month.

. For the insured to be eligible for compensation, the period of his subscription to the system must not be less than 12 consecutive months.

9 steps to submit an application for compensation “electronically”.