The Joint Recruitment Committee for the candidates of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Interior announced the start of receiving applications for applicants from high school graduates for the year 2023 (males), as candidates for military colleges and universities.

It includes applying to the Military University Program, Zayed College of Engineers, Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College, Khalifa bin Zayed Air College, and university students of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Interior.

And the Ministry of Defense stated, through its official account on Twitter, a set of general conditions for enrollment, which is that he be a citizen of the country, and a graduate of high school for the academic season (2022-2023), and that the age of the applicant is not less than 18 years, and does not exceed 22 years, and not be less than Height above 165 cm, with passing all medical examinations, and enrollment in the National Service Program for All.

And it specified four exams that applicants must pass, which are the Emsat test in Arabic, mathematics, physics and chemistry (900) degrees, English language (1250) degrees, passing the physical fitness tests, and passing the personal interview.

The committee stipulated that the applicants for the course of university students of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Interior should not be less than 90% for university students, and that they pass the Emsat test in the aforementioned subjects, while it is required for the tracks of the Military University, Rashid bin Saeed Naval College and Khalifa bin Zayed Air College, not less than The percentage is about 85% for university students and military colleges, and he must pass the Emsat test in the mentioned subjects.

As for the track of the Zayed College of Engineers program, it is required that the percentage not be less than 85%, and that he obtain a percentage of no less than 80% in mathematics, and at least 80% in chemistry or physics in the advanced track, and that he obtain a percentage of not less than 90% in Mathematics, and at least 90% in Chemistry or Physics in the general track, and pass the Emsat test in the above-mentioned subjects.