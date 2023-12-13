The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the start of imposing financial fines against employees who are not committed to participating in the unemployment insurance system, or who are not committed to paying their due premiums, according to the payment period they have chosen.

The legal deadline to participate in the system ended last October, ten months after the system went into effect on January 1st, which is the period that was granted to all workers covered by this system to participate in it, in a way that spares them financial fines and allows them to benefit from the benefits it provides. They have order.

The Ministry explained in a press statement, “The financial fines that have been applied include about 14% of employees who are not committed to the system, as every employee who does not participate in the system will result in a fine of 400 dirhams, and every employee who does not comply with paying periodic installments will result in a fine of 200 dirhams.” .

The Ministry said that workers who have been subjected to financial fines can pay the value of these fines through the Ministry’s smart application or website, or visit one of the approved business services centers, noting that the Ministry’s digital channels provide the feature of submitting requests to pay the fine in installments, with the aim of reducing the burdens on customers. .

The Ministry receives requests for exemption from the fine if documents supporting the application are submitted, and the applicant is notified of the result within 15 working days from the date of submission, through the Ministry’s official channels.

The Ministry called for the prompt payment of the required fine to avoid administrative measures that will be taken against those who are not committed to paying, as they will not be granted a new work permit, and the value of the fine will be deducted from the worker’s wages or from his end-of-service gratuity.

On the other hand, the Ministry explained that the number of subscribers to the unemployment insurance system amounted to more than six million and 700 thousand of those covered by the system, who are workers in the federal government sector and the private sector, citizens and residents, while the investor who owns the establishment is excluded from registration in the system. In which he works, domestic workers, temporary contract workers, juveniles under 18 years of age, and a retiree who receives a pension and has joined a new job.

The system provides a social protection umbrella that ensures the continuity of a decent life for state workers when they are unemployed, by compensating the insured with a cash sum for a period of three months in the event that he is unemployed, until an alternative job opportunity becomes available.

The Ministry called on workers in private sector establishments who were issued work permits after October 1, 2023, to participate in the unemployment insurance system within four months, noting that a fine of 400 dirhams will be imposed on those who do not subscribe to the system after the expiry of the aforementioned period. . It is noteworthy that several channels are available for registration in the system, including the Insurance Complex’s website www.iloe.ae, the Insurance Complex’s smart application (ILOE), or via self-service Kiosks, ATMs, business service centers, multiple exchange centers, and banks’ smart phone applications. And banks, in addition to text messages (SMS), the telecommunications company bill, or the call center of the insurance complex providing the service 600599555.

The unemployment insurance system includes two categories, the first includes those whose basic salary is 16 thousand dirhams or less, and the value of the insured employee’s subscription within this category is five dirhams per month (or 60 dirhams annually). The maximum monthly compensation value is 10,000 dirhams.

As for the second category, it includes 16 thousand dirhams or more from their basic salary. The subscription value for this category is 10 dirhams per month (or 120 dirhams annually), and the maximum value of monthly compensation is 20 thousand dirhams.

Compensation is due provided that the period of the insured’s subscription is not less than 12 continuous months in the insurance system, and the insured’s right to claim the compensation value is forfeited if he leaves the country or joins a new job, and the period for paying the compensation value does not exceed a maximum of two weeks from the date of the claim that is consistent with the conditions and standards. Entitlement.

The insurance program compensates the insured with a cash sum for a period not exceeding three months, provided that he does not resign or is dismissed for disciplinary reasons.

The compensation received by the eligible employee is calculated at 60% of his basic salary in the last six months before unemployment.