The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the start of imposing financial fines against employees who are not committed to participating in the unemployment insurance system or are not committed to paying their due premiums according to the payment periodicity chosen by them.

The legal deadline for participating in the system ended last October, ten months after the system went into effect on January 1st, a period that was given to all workers included in this system to participate in it, thus sparing them financial fines and allowing them to benefit from the benefits provided. The system provides them.

The Ministry explained in a press statement, “The financial fines that were applied include approximately 14% of employees who are not committed to the system, as every employee who did not participate in the system resulted in a fine of 400 dirhams, and every employee who did not commit to paying the periodic installments resulted in a fine of 200 dirhams.”

The Ministry said that all workers against whom financial fines have been imposed can pay the value of this fine through the Ministry’s smart application, its website, or by visiting one of the approved business service centers, noting that the Ministry’s digital channels provide the feature of submitting requests to pay the fine in installments, with the aim of reducing the burdens on customers.

The Ministry receives requests for exemption from the fine if documents supporting the application are submitted, and the applicant is notified of the result within 15 working days from the date of submission through the official channels of the Ministry.

The Ministry called for the prompt payment of the required fine in order to avoid administrative measures that will be taken against those who are not committed to paying, as they will not be granted a new work permit, and the value of the fine will be deducted from the worker’s wages or from his end-of-service gratuity.

On the other hand, the Ministry explained that the number of subscribers to the unemployment insurance system reached more than 6 million and 700 thousand of those covered by the system, who are workers in the federal government sector and the private sector, both citizens and residents, while the investor (establishment owner) is excluded from registration in the system. where he works), domestic workers, temporary contract workers, juveniles under 18 years of age, and a retiree who receives a pension and has joined a new job.

The system provides a social protection umbrella that ensures the continuity of a decent life for workers in the state when they are unemployed by compensating the insured with a cash sum for a period of three months in the event that he is unemployed and until an alternative job opportunity is available.

The Ministry called on workers in private sector establishments who were issued work permits after October 1, 2023, to participate in the unemployment insurance system within four months, noting that a fine of 400 dirhams will be imposed on those who do not subscribe to the system after the expiry of the aforementioned period.

It is noteworthy that several channels are available for registration in the system, including the Insurance Complex’s website www.iloe.ae, the Insurance Complex’s smart application ILOE, or via Kiosk self-service machines, automated teller machines, business service centers, multiple exchange centers, and smart phone applications for banks and banking, in addition to SMS or text messages. Telecommunications companies invoice or the insurance complex call center providing the service 600599555.

The unemployment insurance system includes two categories, the first includes those whose basic salary is 16 thousand dirhams or less, and the value of the insured employee’s subscription within this category is 5 dirhams per month (or 60 dirhams annually), and the maximum value of monthly compensation is 10 thousand dirhams.

As for the second category, it includes 16 thousand dirhams or more from their basic salary. The subscription value for this category is 10 dirhams per month (or 120 dirhams annually), and the maximum value of monthly compensation is 20 thousand dirhams.

Compensation is due provided that the period of the insured’s subscription is not less than 12 continuous months in the insurance system, and the insured’s right to claim the compensation value is forfeited if he leaves the country or joins a new job, and the period for paying the compensation value does not exceed a maximum of two weeks from the date of the claim that is consistent with the conditions and standards. Entitlement.

The insurance program compensates the insured with a cash sum for a period not exceeding three months, provided that he does not resign or is dismissed for disciplinary reasons.

The compensation received by the eligible employee is calculated at 60% of his basic salary in the last six months before unemployment.