It was announced today that the delivery of drinking water received from the UAE desalination plants established in Rafah, Egypt, and its distribution to shelter centers inside the Gaza Strip, has begun, as part of the humanitarian “Operation Gallant Knight 3”.

The beneficiaries of the Gaza Strip residents expressed their happiness with the UAE initiative, which came to alleviate their suffering in obtaining drinking water.

Operation “The Gallant Knight 3” had previously announced the success of the complete pumping of desalinated water to the Palestinian brothers in Rafah inside the Gaza Strip from the Emirati water desalination plants in Rafah, Egypt, after the pipeline was extended from the site of the desalination plants and was 900 meters long. Water in the Palestinian Rafah by withdrawing the water line from the Egyptian border.

The three stations work to desalinate about 600,000 gallons per day and pump it through pipes into the Gaza Strip to cover the needs of about 300,000 people.

The UAE launched the “Galant Knight 3” humanitarian operation on November 5 to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in Gaza.