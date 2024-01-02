The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has begun implementing the Cabinet’s decision regarding expanding companies covered by Emiratisation targets, which employ 20-49 workers, by appointing at least one citizen in 2024, and another citizen during 2025.

Finally, the Ministry, through its digital system, informed companies of the need to comply with the decision, which gives them sufficient opportunity to achieve the targets required of them.

The targeted companies, which number more than 12,000 private companies, operate in 14 specific main economic activities, including information and communications, financial and insurance activities, real estate activities, professional, scientific and technical activities, administrative and support services activities, education, and activities in the field of human health and work. social, arts and entertainment, mining and quarrying, manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail trade, transport and warehousing, and accommodation and hospitality services activities. These are activities that are witnessing rapid growth and have the ability to provide jobs and a suitable work environment.

In a statement, the Ministry called on the companies included in the decision to quickly achieve Emiratisation goals, and not to wait until the end of the year to fulfill what is required of them, pointing out the need for the targeted companies to register on the “Nafis” platform to benefit from the support provided by the program, in terms of supplying the private sector with Emirati cadres. Qualified, able to work efficiently in various targeted economic sectors, and benefit from other benefits.

The Ministry confirmed the continuation of holding training workshops to educate owners of companies included in the decision about the mechanisms for achieving the targets required of them, and how to benefit from the support provided by “Nafis.”

It is scheduled to impose annual financial contributions on companies that are not committed to achieving the targets required of them, in the amount of 96 thousand dirhams for the citizen who was not appointed, starting in January 2025 for the year 2024, while financial contributions amounting to 108 thousand dirhams will be imposed in January 2026 for the year 2025.

Companies are allowed to pay the value of contributions in installments in agreement with the Ministry.

The Saudization decision will be implemented in companies that employ 20-49 workers in parallel with the continued implementation of Saudization targets in companies that employ 50 or more employees, which are required to achieve a growth rate in the Saudization of their skilled jobs of 2% annually.