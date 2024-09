The sentence “We have been firing back since 5:45 a.m.”, which the “Führer” barked into the Reichstag microphone on September 1st 85 years ago, was a double lie. As is well known, no firing “back” was done, and in addition, the Luftwaffe had already carried out a bombing raid on Wieluń, a small town east of Breslau, just over an hour earlier.