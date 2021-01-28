Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

The Sheikh Saqr Program for Government Excellence has started the interviews of the external committee that evaluates the participating entities in the various categories of institutional excellence, as part of the evaluation of the participation of local authorities in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in the award in its 15th session.

The desk evaluation was conducted, and the participating entities were provided with initial reports that include the comments of the evaluation committee, and the award’s focus this year on the “happiest work environment” category, as the number of participants in it reached 17 from various entities, in addition to 48 participants in the other categories of institutional excellence.