D.he regional court in Kassel has done what it can. When the final processing of an act begins at nine o’clock that terrified the whole of Germany shortly after the attack in Hanau in February 2020, then nobody should be neglected. The court has specially rented a hall so that as many people as possible can watch the hearing. There is room for several hundred people, even if they keep the prescribed distances from one another. With this organization, the court is not only taking into account the interests of the press, which in many other large-scale litigation can only dream of such circumstances. In the first place, the relocation of the process out of the courthouse is a signal to those affected by this still incomprehensible act.

More than 150 people have been identified as “injured” by the law enforcement officers, that is, they have been injured, traumatized and severely mentally impaired. A few have joined the prosecutor’s office in Frankfurt as joint plaintiffs and are represented by lawyers. But everyone should have the chance to see the trial.

All injured parties should be able to have their say

The Kassel judges take the victims into account with something else. The criminal chamber has scheduled 31 trial days so far, the last for December 16. In doing so, she wants to give all injured parties the opportunity to describe their experiences in court. Even if the reports repeat themselves and do not change much in the assessment of the case. Care for the people from Volkmarsen and for those who came from elsewhere for the Carnival Monday parade to the 7000-inhabitant carnival stronghold in northern Hesse seems to be the unifying motive of those involved in this process from the beginning. In any case, all but the defendant himself, Maurice P.

Hauptwache – The FAZ newsletter for Rhein-Main Weekdays at 9 p.m. SIGN IN



The 30-year-old man is persistently silent, as he has done from the start. He refused to talk to the psychiatric expert and left questions from the investigating authorities unanswered. Even his defense attorney has no idea what motive P. had. Will he break his silence in the process? Will you at least comment on his biography, if not on the deed? Not much is known about him. It is said that years ago he moved from southern Germany with his mother and grandmother to Volkmarsen, but hardly anyone knew him. He lived withdrawn and had nothing to do with anyone.

During the trial, P. will have to listen to the people who suffered from his deed and who continue to do so to this day. He injured 90 people, some of them so badly that they had to go to intensive care. Many of the injured were children, the youngest just three years old. It is completely unclear whether this triggers something in the defendant that will clarify the background.