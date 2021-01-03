The Dakar rally is “a media company to restore the image of a bloodthirsty regime”, denounces on franceinfo Saturday January 2 Antoine Madelin, director of advocacy at the International Federation for Human Rights. The 2021 edition of the rally, organized by the French company Amaury sports organization, kicks off Sunday January 3 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

franceinfo: Why is this Dakar rally a problem for human rights defenders?

Antoine Madelin : Under the guise of a sports competition, it is a media enterprise to restore the image of a bloodthirsty regime, a dictatorship which has its journalists executed, which tortures men and women who demand reforms in the country. Like Loujain Al-Hathloul, imprisoned for two years for having applied for a driving license, who will remain in prison [condamnée le 28 décembre à cinq ans et huit mois de prison].

Does this rally not force the Saudi regime to make efforts?

This is what we want, but the other women who campaigned for women to drive remain in prison. We ask that the organizers of the Dakar relay the calls for the release of the imprisoned activists.

You talk about the right of women to be able to drive. They won their case today?

Prince MBS [Mohammed ben Salman, Prince héritier d’Arabie saoudite] admittedly granted women the right to drive, but this for the sole purpose of being able to host the rally and organize a major sporting event in her country to ensure media coverage. Those who led the campaign to drive were tortured the next day. This is where there is a problem. We must let the militants act in this medieval dictatorship.