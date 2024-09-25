Ajman Police General Command stated that starting from October 1, the smart monitoring system will be activated to control mobile phone and seat belt violations.
She stressed that this measure comes to preserve the safety of road users and reduce traffic accidents and injuries.
She explained that the system is represented by smart monitoring to control the violation of using a mobile phone while driving, and the violation of not wearing a seat belt, calling on drivers to adhere to traffic rules and regulations.
