Ras Al Khaimah Police revealed methods used by beggars to solicit their victims from members of society, and obtain their money, by showing the costs of bills, studies, treatment, and house rent, stressing that the fraud and fraud practiced by these beggars must be addressed by reporting them, and not dealing with them and giving them money.

She explained that the Awareness and Media Campaigns Branch of Ras Al Khaimah Police launched the campaign “Control Begging, Help Those Who Deserve”, in cooperation with the Criminal Investigation and Investigation Department, the Comprehensive Police Stations Department, and the community police branches in the Comprehensive Police Stations, as part of its awareness initiatives to spread a culture of security awareness to reduce behaviors and phenomena. Security and negative phenomena that increase during the holy month of Ramadan, with the spread of beggars and street vendors, taking advantage of the public’s sentiments by offering them a helping hand.

The Acting Director of the Media and Public Relations Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, Colonel Hamad Abdullah Al-Awadi, indicated that the “Fight Begging and Help Those Who Deserve” campaign aims to enhance community awareness of the dangers of begging, and direct community members to official and reliable channels to donate and do good, adding that the public is an essential partner. For the success of the annual campaigns to combat beggary, through their reluctance to deal with beggars, and the importance of giving their donations to charitable agencies and channels accredited in the country concerned with charitable works.

He added that community members should report beggars through the official channels of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, or by calling the number (901) for emergency cases to control and limit all those who practice beggary, and to preserve the security and stability of society from the disruption of productivity, the spread of laziness and unemployment, and the non-delivery of zakat to those who deserve it. The poor, orphans and widows because the beggar takes the right of the deserving, and to confront the fraud and fraud practiced by the beggars and to preserve the civilized appearance that befits the society.

The Director of the Awareness and Media Campaigns Branch at Ras Al Khaimah Police, Captain Saeed Al Musafry, said that the campaign will extend throughout the holy month of Ramadan to raise awareness of not responding to beggars who beg others for the costs of bills, studies, treatment, house rent, and other such methods.

He pointed out that charities in the country do not hesitate to provide assistance to the needy and needy, whether at the state level or abroad, and the public should cooperate with them by directing beggars to the associations asking for help, and work to give their alms to the approved and competent charitable bodies and societies in the state to direct this support to those who deserve it. Actually from the poor and the needy, and thus ensuring enhanced security by preventing the spread of crimes committed by beggars under the guise of begging.