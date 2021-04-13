Abu Dhabi Police called on the public not to deal with beggars who take advantage of the current conditions and fabricate false stories with the aim of defrauding good people and extorting their money through direct methods or through social media and “chat” applications.

She explained that beggars are taking advantage of the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan, soliciting the sympathy of community members, and taking advantage of preventive measures taken by government agencies and entering the blessed month of Ramadan, stressing that the state has established official channels for charitable work, and the provision of aid is available at charitable organizations and institutions to ensure that donations reach their recipients.

She emphasized the preparation of an integrated security plan across police stations in Abu Dhabi for the month of Ramadan, and the taking of control measures and preventive measures by doubling efforts and intensifying the security presence of patrols in places where beggars are expected to exist.

It indicated its efforts to address this scourge through inspection, awareness and seizure campaigns, which contributed to reducing crime and eliminating behaviors that give a negative impression on society.

Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to cooperate with the police in reporting the whereabouts of the beggars, by calling the Command and Control Center 999, and the “Aman” service on the toll-free number 8002626 (AMAN2626), or via text messages (2828), or via e-mail [email protected] .ae, or through the smart application of the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, making sure not to give them money or respond to their illegal fraudulent methods.





